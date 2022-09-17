Ukrainian shelling kills one, leaves two wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A woman was killed and another two people suffered wounds in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the Krasny Khutor settlement in Russia’s Belgorod Region, regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"A shelling attack on the Krasny Khutor settlement in the Belgorodsky District affected three people. Two suffered minor wounds and were provided with outpatient care. Unfortunately, a woman died," he wrote.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday morning that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had shelled the Krasny Khutor settlement, damaging three households.