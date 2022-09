MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated King Charles III with accession to the throne, the Kremlin press office said on its Telegram channel Saturday.

In his congratulations telegram, Putin wished Charles III success, strong health and all the best.

"You Majesty, please accept congratulations with your accession to the throne. I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best. With respect, Vladimir Putin," the telegram reads.