Putin expresses condolences to King Charles III over Elizabeth II’s demise — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, noting her authority on the international arena, as well as love and respect of her subjects, the Kremlin press office said Thursday.

"The most important events of the newest history of the United Kingdom are inseparably connected to Her Majesty’s name. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightly enjoyed love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the international arena," Putin said in his condolences to King Charles III.

Putin wished Charles III "courage and fortitude before the face of this great and irreplaceable loss."

"Please relay my honest condolences and words of support to the members of the Royal Family and all people of the United Kingdom," the telegram says.

The Buckingham Palace announced Elizabeth II’s demise on September 8. The Queen, who reigned for 70 years and 7 months - longer than anyone in the UK’s history - died aged 96. Her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, has become the new monarch. A 10-day mourning was declared over the death of Elizabeth II, who was a formal head of state in 15 countries.

Putin and British monarchs

Putin met with Elizabeth II repeatedly. In April 2000, he arrived with a visit in London shortly after his election as a president. Putin repeatedly traveled to the UK after that - in 2003, he had a state visit, the highest level of visit under diplomatic protocol. Back then, the Russian President became the first official guest to the British monarch in two years.

Putin and Elizabeth II also met during multilateral events - both in the UK and beyond. The Russian president regularly sent congratulations to the queen - both with national and personal celebrations: her birthday, New Year and Christmas and even birth of her grandson.

During her life, Elizabeth II also hosted Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Mikhail Gorbachev. She met with President Boris Yeltsin during her visit to Russia in 1994. Back then, the Queen visited Moscow and St. Petersburg. That was Elizabeth’s only visit to Russia and the first visit of a British monarch to Russia since the Russian Revolution.

President Vladimir Putin is also personally acquainted with King Charles III. Back in 2003, Charles was the one to meet Putin and his spouse at the plane and greet them in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. Last time, they met in January 2020: Putin and then-heir to the throne shook hands during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.