Russian Aerospace Forces eliminate over 50 Ukraine troops in strike on depots - top brass

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces struck weapons and ammunition depots of Ukraine’s 28th brigade and the 123rd territorial defense brigade in Nikolayev, eliminating more than 50 people, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the city of Nikolayev, high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes on weapons and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 28th mechanized brigade and the 123rd territorial defense brigade on the territory of a locomotive repair plant. More than fifty personnel, over 3,000 pieces of artillery ammunition of various calibers and 10 armored vehicles were destroyed," he told a briefing.

Russian air defense forces shot down five Ukrainian UAVs and intercepted ten rockets fired from Uragan and US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in the past 24 hours, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past day, Russian air defense capabilities brought down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of the Korobki and Pyatikhatka settlements in the Kherson region, as well as Topolskoye in the Kharkov region, Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye region and the city of Donetsk. In addition, ten rockets fired from Uragan and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted in the area of Novonikolaevka (Zaporozhye region), Makeyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Alekseyevka, (Kherson region)," the spokesman told a briefing.

Russian forces have destroyed a joint command center of the Ukrainian army’s Kakhovka group of troops in the Nikolayev region, Defense Ministry Spokesman reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation, aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue delivering strikes against military facilities in Ukraine," Konashenkov said. Namely, in the past day they destroyed nine command centers, including the command center of Kakhovka in the Nikolayev region, two control posts of the 54th and 65th mechanized brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozye region, he added. Also, seven ammunition and fuel depots were destroyed in the area of DPR settlements, Nikolayev and the Nikolayev region.

Using precision weapons, Russian troops also hit Ukrainian army’s aircraft equipment at military airfield Kanatovo in the Kirovograd region, he added.

The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated in the Donetsk People's Republic more than 70% of the personnel of two battalions of Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Konashenkov reported.

Russian troops fired for effect, "to hit the positions of the 108th and 109th battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in the area of Verkhnekamenskoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, with more than 70% of the personnel eliminated, " Konashenkov noted.

Besides, Russian aircraft in the DPR eliminated two Ukrainian army units, destroyed two M777 howitzers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as a Bukovel electronic warfare system in the city of Nikolayev, the lieutenant general told the briefing.

Russian troops also neutralized three platoons of Grad multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Seversk, Konashenkov reported on Sunday.