MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. No one survived the Robinson helicopter crash in Kamchatka, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, emergencies officials said the bodies of a pilot and two passengers had been found at the scene of the crash.

"The missing helicopter was found [earlier] on July 17 <...> 13 kilometers [south] of the Uzon caldera. Unfortunately, none [of the three people on board] survived the crash," the Emergencies Ministry confirmed.