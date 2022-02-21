US’ fakes about threats of terror attacks in Russia cause consternation - ministry

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The United States’ fake stories about alleged threats of terror attacks in Russia, geared to fan tensions in the current situation, are a cause of consternation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Washington’s persistent efforts to fan tensions, especially in the current situation, to spread unverified information about such sensitive matters cause profound consternation," it said.

The ministry expressed hope that US diplomats will finally demonstrate a "responsible and professional attitude to their duties."

The ministry stressed that it has neither received nor found any evidence to back up the United States’ statements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Monday that the Russian side has received no evidence that the US embassy’s allegations about possible terror attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg are true.

On February 20, the US embassy in Russia issued a warning for US nationals about alleged threats of terror attacks in public places in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and "in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine." Commenting on the embassy’s warning posted on its Twitter account, US nationals doubted the reliability of the sources of such information.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the US embassy if it had shared the data on alleged threats of terror attacks with their Russian colleagues.