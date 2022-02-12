Lavrov says US, NATO’s reaction to security initiatives ignores Russia’s key demands

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a telephone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the response by the US and NATO to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees ignored provisions fundamental for Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"As the Russian foreign minister pointed out, the reaction by Washington and Brussels to the drafts of the Russian-US agreement and the agreement with NATO on security guarantees that we handed over ignores provisions that are fundamental for us, primarily, the provisions that the alliance will not expand further and strike weapons will not be deployed near the Russian borders," the statement says.

"It was emphasized that these issues would be central in our assessment of the documents received from the US and NATO, which would be brought to the notice of our colleagues," the ministry said.

Lavrov also reminded Blinken that the actions violating the commitments of indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic region undertaken at the highest level were inadmissible, the statement says.