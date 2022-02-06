Putin, South Ossetia president discuss bilateral relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetia’s President Anatoly Bibilov discussed in a phone call key the development of bilateral relations, the presidential press service reported on Sunday.

The presidents "discussed certain key issues regarding the further development of bilateral friendly relations," the press service said, adding that the sides "agreed to continue contacts at different levels".

The Russian president also congratulated Bibilov on his birthday. The leader of South Ossetia was born on February 6, 1970.