Tokayev told Putin about situation in Kazakhstan, shift towards stabilization - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a lengthy telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, spoke in detail about the situation in the country, noting the shift towards stabilization, the Kremlin press service announced on Saturday.

The press service added that the President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and especially Russia.

In addition, the Kremlin said that "The presidents exchanged views on the measures being taken to restore order in Kazakhstan".

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal of his counterpart, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the coming days, according to the Kremlin press service.

"According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the current stage, a joint conversation between the leaders of the CSTO member states is needed. In this regard, he intends to initiate holding a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council chaired by Armenia as the current chairman of the Organization in the coming days. Vladimir Putin supported this proposal," the statement said.