All known Russian children from Roj camp returned to Russia - official

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. All known Russian children who were in the Roj camp have been returned to their homeland, according to Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova.

"All children from the Roj camp have been returned. If we find other children in this camp, we will certainly return them. We reaffirmed the agreement with the Kurdish side that work will be carried out until the last child in the camps," she said on Sunday.

"If children are found there - there is a possibility that there are two more children there - if we do find them, we will definitely return them," she added.

In this regard, Kuznetsova said that the main work on the return of Russian children from Syria will be concentrated around the al-Hol camp. "In total, we have 106 sets of documents ready for the return of children. And all this is the al-hol camp," she said.

An airplane of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered 23 Russian children from Syria to Russia on Saturday. Children will be sent to federal medical centers to receive the necessary assistance, press service of the Russian Ministry of Health told reporters on Sunday.

In the summer of 2017, Russia began systematic work to establish the whereabouts and return to their homeland of underage citizens of Russia located in Iraq and Syria. During this time, 341 children were returned to their homeland from Iraq and Syria.