One of Kazan school shooting victims is in critical condition

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. A teenager injured during Tuesday’s Kazan school shooting is in critical condition, a source in healthcare services told TASS.

"At the moment, one 14-year-old teenager is in a critical condition. He was diagnosed with a penetrating gunshot wound and pneumothorax," the source said.

According to the source, the victim’s condition does not allow him to be transported to another healthcare facility.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, a teacher and a female employee. Another 21 people were wounded. The perpetrator was taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.