Virus threats like Covid can become part of life in future - Russian speaker

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Viral threats similar to the coronavirus infection can become an inseparable part of reality such as climate change for example, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted in her article dedicated to development of the Russian healthcare system published in Parlamentskaya Gazeta, the official parliament publication.

"Now it is already clear that there will be no apocalypse, it is just a matter of time when we defeat the infection. However, I am convinced that this is not a reason to get comfortable. According to scientists and specialists, viral threats similar to the one we are dealing with now can become the same global challenge and an inseparable part of our reality as environment pollution and climate change," she underlined.

According to her, "we have no right" to ignore this possibility. "Consequently, it is necessary to comprehensively and thoroughly study everything relating to the emergence and spread of the current coronavirus infection and overcoming it so that we are not caught off guard if something similar happens again," Matviyenko added.

The speaker believes that the coronavirus pandemic has come to be one of the most important challenge in the history of humanity. "And arguably the most serious one after World War II," the senator wrote.

Russian vaccines

The foreign demand for Russian vaccines is constantly growing, therefore, Russia is boosting their production abroad while also meeting its internal needs, Matviyenko noted.

"Our country is ready to share technologies with the countries in need, and we are doing that despite the attempts of certain forces to politicize this issue and set up roadblocks for Russian vaccines. The demand for them is constantly rising as more and more countries want to get Russian vaccines. Therefore, their production abroad is ramped up abroad as well, simultaneously with satisfying our domestic demand. Thereby, Russia is helping other countries and nations in overcoming the danger hanging over them not for the first time in its history," she wrote.

According to the speaker, the coronavirus pandemic is a scourge for the whole humanity and will require joint efforts to be defeated.

"We are within our right to be proud that it was our country where Sputnik V, the first effective coronavirus vaccine, was developed, while other vaccines were created and introduced into civil circulation. High efficacy of the Russian vaccines has been fully proven, they are effective against all known Covid mutations," Matviyenko added.

Earlier, she said that Russia is fully open to international cooperation "with understanding that its citizens should be vaccinated first.".