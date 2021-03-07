{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow cancels compulsory home stay for seniors

The coronavirus disease rate in Moscow declines steadily, the Mayor said earlier

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Staying at home has become recommended for senior residents of Moscow and citizens from risk groups. Social cards are unlocked since Monday for Moscow residents aged over 65 and citizens with chronic diseases, who were obliged to stay at home before.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made the decision to abolish lockdown restrictions introduced since October 9 of the last year for senior residents of Moscow in view of the coronavirus spread. The activity of citizens is growing significantly and more and more passengers use the public transport, he said.

The coronavirus disease rate in Moscow declines steadily, the Mayor said earlier. Sobyanin also expressed hope that further lifting of lockdown restrictions in the Russian capital would continue.

