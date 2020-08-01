Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia will resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Saturday.

"The crisis center for coronavirus prevention headed by Tatyana Golikova has decided to mutually resume international flights to and from Switzerland starting on August 15. Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week," the statement reads.

The crisis center earlier announced that Russia was reopening its border with Abkhazia on August 1.

Russia earlier resumed international flights, suspended in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On August 1, flights resumed to and from the United Kingdom (London), Tanzania (Zanzibar) and Turkey (Ankara and Istanbul). Flights to and from Turkey’s Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman will resume on August 10. So far, international flights are operated only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don.