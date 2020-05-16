Putin gives instructions to increase coronavirus testing in Russia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government and regional administrations with increasing the novel coronavirus testing among Russians, according to a list of presidential instructions published by the Kremlin on Friday.

The document, adopted in the wake of the May 11 conference with governmental officials and regional governments on the epidemiological situation in Russia, tasks relevant bodies with "boosting <…> the population’s testing for the novel coronavirus infection."

The president also tasked the authorities with ensuring that people aged 65 or older or suffering from chronic diseases continue to observe the self-isolation regime.

The authorities should report on how those measures are being implemented by May 20.