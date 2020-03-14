Moscow - Berlin trains suspended due to coronavirus - Russian Railways

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Trains from Moscow to Berlin are temporarily suspended in connection with the notice from the Polish Railways concerning the closure of railway traffic across the country, Russian Railways reports.

Trains with the destination in Moscow will stop making trips on March 16.

The train from Moscow to Berlin departed on March 14 in accordance with the schedule.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier that the country made the decision to close its borders. The railway traffic and air passenger traffic were suspended at night from March 14 to 15. The train from Moscow to Paris running across the territory of Poland will be canceled on March 17.

Trains from Moscow to Nice and direct railcars of Moscow-Prague-Moscow route were temporarily suspended earlier.