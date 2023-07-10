Press review: NATO chefs’ platitude-rich menu for Kiev and US tap-dancing on cluster bombs

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine unlikely to get invitation to join NATO at Vilnius summit; US seeking to explain its decision to provide banned cluster bombs to Kiev; and potential fallout seen for grain deal from Zelensky-Erdogan meeting. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Will NATO offer Ukraine anything more than platitudes at Vilnius summit? Various ideas are now being bandied about ahead of NATO’s Vilnius summit regarding what tone the bloc’s member states will give to their interaction with Ukraine. However, no one is expecting Kiev’s fast-track accession to the alliance to be among the outcomes of the summit, Izvestia writes.

Read also Ukraine pessimistic about outcome of NATO summit in Vilnius — newspaper

US President Joe Biden stated recently that now is not the time to decide on Ukraine’s NATO membership, mainly due to the country’s ongoing armed conflict with Russia. Still, the US may offer security guarantees to Ukraine, similar to the guarantees it provides to Israel. Under the guarantees, Israel gets advanced weapons from the West, but in this regard Ukraine has been far from deprived, said Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. Although Ukraine has not yet received advanced fighter jets, its armed forces already have the most cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles and tanks. The expert expects the NATO allies to adopt a memorandum in support of Ukraine and voice numerous chest-beating slogans, but little more. In addition, a NATO-Ukraine Council will be established and previous agreements will be ratified. The alliance members are unwilling to go beyond that, however, and will not make any commitments of a more serious nature to Ukraine, Denisov emphasized. It is an obvious fact that Ukraine will not be granted NATO membership, said Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine department at the Institute of CIS Countries. Both the leaders of a number of European countries and senior NATO officials have spoken out against the idea. Perhaps, Kiev will try to sell the upcoming decision on deliveries of F-16s to the Ukrainian armed forces as a success achieved at the Vilnius summit. Skorikov notes that this initiative has been in the works for quite a while and pilot training has already begun, but a final decision is still pending, so Kiev will pull out all the stops to herald it as a triumphant victory. Meanwhile, the NATO allies will in turn be able to pat themselves on the back for demonstrating their support for Kiev. Kommersant: US seeks to explain decision to provide banned cluster munitions to Kiev Washington’s decision to provide Kiev with cluster munitions that are banned in most countries has triggered an ambivalent reaction both domestically and internationally. The Biden administration acknowledges that it was compelled to take this step in an effort to prop up Ukraine’s flailing counteroffensive, Kommersant writes. The US announced an additional $800 mln aid package for Kiev on Friday. The new shipment will include ammunition for Patriot and HIMARS systems along with dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), or so-called cluster bombs. Cluster munitions pose a serious threat not only to troops but also to civilians because bomblets may remain unexploded on the ground for years. Such ammunition is banned under a 2008 international convention. However, the US, Ukraine and Russia are not parties to the convention. Kiev applauded the US move, while the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, for instance, were not happy about it and pledged to adhere to their obligations under the convention. Under fire over the issue, the Biden administration has had to justify its decision. US Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl explained that the Pentagon was sending such weapons to Ukraine because of the urgency of the moment in terms of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. US human rights activist Matthew Howe, a retired US Marine who also served at the Pentagon and the State Department, assumed in a conversation with the newspaper that the Biden administration’s move to send such weapons to Kiev would not give an advantage to Ukraine, but would only serve to escalate the conflict and raise the risks for civilians and the Ukrainian army. According to the expert, White House officials are well aware of these issues, but the unencouraging news about Ukraine’s underwhelming counteroffensive and weapons shortages is forcing them to raise the stakes. The expert expects that Kiev will be disappointed with the outcome of NATO’s summit, set to take place in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12, and thus will need some sort of distracting pacifier to calm it down. Vedomosti: How will Zelensky-Erdogan meeting impact grain deal’s future? Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visited Istanbul on July 7 for the first time since April 2021 to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Black Sea Initiative grain export deal, the latest extension of which expires on July 17, was the focus of their talks. The Kremlin has already announced that Moscow sees no reason to extend the deal as the Russia-related part of the agreements has to date never been implemented, Vedomosti writes.