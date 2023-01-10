Press review: Brazil’s 'Capitol riot' aftermath and Sweden to resist Turkey’s demands

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in Moscow on Wednesday, what could result from Brazil’s Capitol riot, and Sweden is not ready to compromise its domestic policy for NATO membership. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Top diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria may meet in Moscow on January 11 The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey will hold a meeting in Moscow on January 11, Asharq Al-Awsat reported. According to the Saudi newspaper, the foreign ministers’ meeting should pave the way for the first ever talks between the three countries’ leaders. Apart from Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, Syria’s Faisal Mekdad and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu, the meeting on Wednesday may be attended by the UAE’s top diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan. According to the Saudi daily, it is the Emirates who intends to host a trilateral summit. However, if the three presidents decide to meet in Moscow, Abu Dhabi would send its high-profile representative. "Work on the timing for such a meeting is ongoing. No exact date has yet been agreed on," a Russian Foreign Ministry official told Vedomosti. The United Nations is also interested in trilateral talks. Work is currently underway in Geneva for a January 23 meeting between the representatives of Russia, Syria, Turkey and the UAE with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, Asharq Al-Awsat reported. The United States is opposed to any normalization with the Assad regime. However, on January 6, US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington would like to see what comes out of potential Turkey-Syria negotiations. So far, the negotiations imply that a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Syria will take place and that will be key for resolving the Syrian conflict, Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Amur Gadzhiyev told Vedomosti. According to him, the Ankara-Damascus dialogue plays a very important role in a Syrian settlement. Besides, normalization between Turkey and Syria would nullify the likelihood of another ground operation by Turkish troops, a plan Ankara had nurtured in the past eight months. Gadzhiyev sees no obvious obstacles to a trilateral summit, except for separate statements from the US who is dissatisfied with communication between Ankara and Damascus. The intensity of the recent meetings between Turkey and Syria mean that major arrangements are underway for bilateral normalization, Nikolay Surkov, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Center for Middle East Studies, told the newspaper. He referred to communication between the two countries' defense and foreign policy agencies as well as via intelligence services, despite a large number of issues that have yet to be resolved. A January 11 meeting between the foreign ministers would mean that progress has been made and normalization between Turkey and Syria could follow in a few months, the expert concluded. Izvestia: What awaits Brazil after its 'Capitol riot' Experts interviewed by Izvestia expect no political upheaval from the attack on the National Congress in Brazil. On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro staged their version of the US Capitol riot, when incoming leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who heads the Workers’ Party, was staying in Sao Paulo on a working visit. He reacted by convening an emergency meeting where a decision was made to use federal forces to reinstall public security in the capital, Brasilia. As of January 9, almost 400 people were arrested.

Lula said his country had never seen such events. He also vowed to punish the rioters. "We are going to find out who is their sponsor," the new Brazilian president added. Other Latin American countries denounced the riots, too. So did US President Joe Biden who said the incident was an assault on democracy. The EU’s diplomacy chief Josep Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron followed suit. This assault is a carbon copy of the notorious US Capitol riot, and the official reaction will be the same as in the United States, with the protesters to be prosecuted, Head of the Department of European and American Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Lyudmila Okuneva warned. According to her, the authorities will not allow any dissatisfaction with the election results to transform into antidemocratic actions that may resemble a coup. However, according to her, measures will be taken only against those who turned a peaceful protest that took place during the whole period of the transit of power (November-December 2022) into a true riot, and Bolsonaro won’t be affected. This is because Brazil’s ex-leader condemned the unrest, unlike his US counterpart, ex-President Donald Trump, who called the Capitol protesters great patriots, Okuneva said. Dmitry Razumovsky, a member of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and director of the RAS Institute for Latin American Studies, said that the ex-president’s moderate supporters had been promoting the idea that it was Lula’s representatives who deliberately left the city with almost no police on that day. "On January 8, Bolsonaro condemned the protesters, because this is an undesirable development for him. The attempt at an assault gives his opponents some ground for accusations of organizing a revolt, while his true goal is to become a major systemic politician and win the next presidential election in four years. And the behavior of his staunch supporters only gives trump cards to his rivals," Razumovsky told Izvestia. Vedomosti: Sweden refuses to make further concessions to Turkey in order to join NATO The dialogue with Turkey on its consent to Sweden’s accession to NATO has yielded no results, Lars Danielsson, Swedish Ambassador to the EU, announced on Monday. On Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Stockholm would not make any further concessions to Turkey over the extradition of Kurds and individuals associated with Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic religious figure, whom Ankara branded as a terrorist. The Swedish PM said his country had amended its anti-terrorism legislation to meet some of Turkey’s demands.

