{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Gazprom warns of more supply cuts and grain deal not curbing Ukraine op

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 26th
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

Kommersant: Gazprom warns about further gas cuts via Nord Stream

Read also
Gazprom to halt another Nord Stream turbine — company

Gazprom was one step away from shutting down gas deliveries via Nord Stream. Pumping will be reduced to 20% of the line's design capacity beginning July 27 due to the shutdown of another Siemens turbine at the Portovaya compressor station. Until now, for more than a month, the gas pipeline has been operating at 40% capacity, seriously hurting gas injection into Europe’s underground gas storage facilities (UGS). The situation is further complicated by the fact that Gazprom demands guarantees for the total removal of sanctions on the equipment for Portovaya, including an official explanation from the European Commission, Kommersant writes.

From July 27, Gazprom will reduce the flow of gas through Nord Stream to 20% of its nominal capacity, or to 33 mln cubic meters of gas per day. As a result, the volume of delivery along the traditionally busiest route to Europe will now be less than that along the Ukrainian route, which presently transports roughly 41.7 mln cubic meters per day.

One turbine for Portovaya, which was undergoing repairs in Canada, is already on its way back to Russia. However, Siemens, which carried out the repair, is unable to import it because Gazprom is requiring more documentation to verify that the turbine's return does not breach Canadian, EU, and UK sanctions.

Sources familiar with the position of Gazprom explained to Kommersant that the gas giant insists on completely eliminating any sanctions risks that could affect the supply of engines to Russia. To do this, Gazprom seeks an official explanation from the European Commission that the transport of gas turbines to Russia via EU countries is not prohibited.

According to Ivan Timonin from Vygon Consulting, since mid-June, when the volume of pumping through the Nord Stream was decreased to 69 mln cubic meters per day, European UGS facilities have been refilled daily by an average of 383 mln cubic meters of gas. He stated that if EU countries do not take immediate steps to curb consumption, the figure in August is projected to fall to 346 mln cubic meters. In this situation, stocks in Europe’s UGS facilities will be able to reach 76.1% by the beginning of November, in comparison with the target of 80%.

 

Izvestia: Istanbul grain deal won’t curb Russia’s special operation

Read also
Istanbul grain accords do not bar Russia from continuing operation in Ukraine — Lavrov

The Istanbul grain agreement is not curbing Russia's strikes against Ukrainian military facilities. Thus, Moscow will carry on with the special operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a visit to the Republic of the Congo, the first in over 60 years of Russian-Congolese relations. In turn, Brazzaville urges both parties to return to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that Africa is currently in the spotlight of Russian foreign policy.

The Russian military conducted a surgical missile strike on a Harpoon missile depot and a Ukrainian ship in the port of Odessa on July 23, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's press service. "There is nothing in Russia's obligations, even in the agreements signed on July 22 in Istanbul, that would impede the continuation of the special military operation destroying military facilities and other military targets," Lavrov explained. According to him, the sites were located in the Odessa port’s military unit at a considerable distance from the granaries.

In turn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso noted that Brazzaville's position is based on the opinion of the African Union and calls for both sides to return to the negotiating table. That being said, the Congolese top diplomat praised the Istanbul Agreement.

Turkish political scientist Kerim Has explained to Izvestia that Russia guaranteed it would not use the de-mining of grain routes for further attacks on Ukrainian ports. "However, this does not preclude Russia from striking military facilities in ports. The Ukrainian side should also not take advantage of the fact that the opening of harbors allows Kiev to enhance its military presence in ports, or to deploy anti-ship missiles there," the expert specified.

Professor at HSE Irina Filatova told Izvestia that Africa is now essential in Russian foreign policy. "First, because of food exports. It is obvious that the minister's visit is attributed to the recently concluded grain deal in Turkey. Second, the relationship with African countries is different from that of Europe and the United States. Many nations of the region remained neutral in voting in the UN General Assembly. Some supported the Russian Federation," the expert clarified.

 

Kommersant: Pelosi's Taipei tour threatens to spark US-China military confrontation

Read also
US needs to advance peace in Ukraine, not label Russia as terrorist state, says China

China’s Foreign Ministry announced that the Chinese government is prepared to take "strong measures" to protect national sovereignty if Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. According to media reports, Beijing's response may include imposing a no-fly zone over Taiwan and even launching a full-scale amphibious operation. Meanwhile, despite Pentagon concerns, Pelosi does not appear to be canceling the trip just yet, Kommersant writes.

According to sources with the Financial Times, China is determined to go further than usual, when Beijing's reaction has been limited to strident statements. In this sense, the White House is looking into whether Beijing is indeed teetering on the verge of a conflict seeking to cancel Pelosi's trip. The Biden administration and the US Congress have yet to determine how far they can afford to go in displaying their support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Pentagon sees things differently, actively cautioning Nancy Pelosi against making the trip.

"Taiwan has been the most pressing subject for Beijing in recent decades, emotionally, historically, and politically. It appears that this issue was gradually resolved during 'cross-strait negotiations' and the implementation of the concept of 'one country, two systems,' but the situation has changed dramatically and has now become critical due to US efforts," Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University Alexey Maslov told Kommersant. According to the expert, bringing things to a "hot phase" would change the entire current model of China's development, which is based on handling problems "peacefully and diplomatically."

In turn, Washington’s main goal is to ramp up the existing problems around China, causing Beijing to become engrossed in resolving them, Maslov added. "They are daring Beijing: if it does not take significant action, it will be seen as military and political weakness, but if it attacks Taiwan, it would be seen as an aggressor," the expert concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Russia may pour $1.5 bln into railway projects in Iran

Russia intends to invest $1.5 bln in the construction of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) until 2030, the Ministry of Transport said in a presentation, its authenticity was confirmed to Vedomosti by a source close to the ministry. According to the presentation, Russian Railways is expected to assist in the development of the corridor connecting India, Iran, and Russia by constructing a line from the border city of Astara in Azerbaijan to the city of Rasht in Iran and electrifying the Garmsar-Inche Burun line in Iran.

According to the Institute for Economics and Transport Development, the volume of cargo transportation along the Russian section of the INSTC in 2020 reached 6.3 mln tonnes. The estimated capacity of the corridor is up to 30 mln tonnes of cargo per year. The construction of the railway from Rasht to Astara will boost freight traffic along the corridor by 3-10 mln tonnes per year, the Transport Ministry said in the presentation.

There is hope that advancing the project would be much more active in the new geopolitical settings than over the past 20 years, Research Fellow at the Institute for International Studies at MGIMO University Adlan Margoev told Vedomosti. "The structural difficulty was that Iran was under sanctions for the majority of this time. It was risky and unappealing for significant Russian businesses to cooperate with Iran because of the fear of secondary sanctions from the US," he said, adding that this barrier is virtually gone now that both the Iranian and Russian economies are sanctioned.

Implementing the Iranian projects may take 3-5 years, leading expert at Finam Management Dmitry Baranov told the newspaper. Despite the estimated cost of constructing the two projects at $3.5 bln, taking into account the money invested previously and decreased building material prices, "it is possible to keep it within $1.5-2 bln," managing director of the NRA rating service Sergey Grishunin noted. He anticipates that payback will take 10-15 years.

 

Izvestia: Why WHO declared monkeypox a global emergency

Read also
WHO Director-General declares monkeypox emergency situation in public health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of monkeypox a global emergency. Experts told Izvestia that the new status will increase funding for research, development of vaccines and drugs to combat this disease. There are already 16,000 infected around the world. In a number of countries, anti-epidemic restrictions may be introduced in the near future. As for Russia, they are likely to be limited to random checks of flights from abroad, experts believe.

According to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most important task is to collect information about the various variants of the virus and the circumstances that accompany the spread of the disease. He cited as an example the countries of Central Africa, where around 1,500 alleged cases of monkeypox and about 70 deaths have been registered there since the beginning of the year. But at the same time, virtuallynothing is known about how these people fell ill and how they died.

An international health emergency is declared when a disease occurs that poses a danger to a large number of people, Director of the Scientific Information Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, virologist Georgy Vikulov told Izvestia. "The disease has spread beyond Africa and spread widely, this is already enough to declare an emergency," he explained.

In addition, the new status of monkeypox will increase funding for new research and development in this area, the virologist believes. The introduction of restrictive measures is also possible, Vikulov noted.

Meanwhile, large-scale restrictive measures are irrelevant for Russia at the moment, the expert believes. At the moment, one case of monkeypox was discovered in Russia.

The situation with the diagnosis and control of monkeypox in Russia is still quite favorable and controlled, professor Anatoly Alshtein from the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology told the newspaper.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Istanbul deal a boon to Russian gas and Gazprom questions Canada’s license
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 25th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more