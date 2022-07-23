WHO Director-General declares monkeypox emergency situation in public health

THE HAGUE, July 23. /TASS/. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern at a briefing on Saturday.

According to him, at its second meeting on July 21, the WHO emergency committee could not reach consensus on this issue. However, given a number of factors, the head of the organization said that he made a decision to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.