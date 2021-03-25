Press review: NATO top diplomats meet and Netanyahu eyes coalition with Islamists

NATO member foreign ministers held a conference on March 24 under the slogan "Russia is a threat." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that EU and NATO states could not deal with the challenges coming from Russia alone and therefore they needed consolidation. However, despite the aggressive rhetoric, the alliance’s members do not reject the possibility of dialogue with Moscow, even as part of the NATO-Russia Council. Given the current mood in the North Atlantic alliance there are no chances for the organization to normalize ties with Moscow, Federation Council Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia.

According to political scientist Alexander Rahr, the key powers in Europe are still trying to improve relations with Russia, since they realize that on their own they cannot tackle such a worldwide threat to mankind as the pandemic, but US geopolitical plans hinder this. "There are still many differences between the EU and the US, and Europe is facing an internal crisis. In order to consolidate in this situation, the US picks simple tactics, like creating a common enemy, namely Russia and China," the expert said.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Dmitry Novikov believes that in the near future, a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is very unlikely. "I see opportunities for dialogue, but today the West has created such conditions that these meetings are inadvisable. NATO keeps introducing unfriendly moves and against this background for some reason there are accusations of Russia’s unconstructive position. These are the usual tactics: lay the blame on somebody else. This is just an attempt to justify one’s own steps in the eyes of voters," he noted.

"NATO-Russia cooperation may improve only if Russian-US ties change fundamentally, and also once the attempts to turn the alliance into the foundation of European security come to an end. But this is not going to happen in the coming few years since this consolidation is only mounting," said Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov.

According to him, it’s senseless to use the NATO-Russia Council as a forum for political consultations. It could become a discussion venue on military issues and a de-conflicting mechanism, but the West does not want this since it uses this organization to blame Russia and Moscow is not interested in this.

Kommersant: Netanyahu eyes creating coalition with Arab parties

Will Israel get a government after its fourth snap elections to the Knesset over the past two years? This will be known by May or even June at the earliest. The outcome of Tuesday’s vote did not bring any definite victory either to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp or his opponents. However, the latest election campaign could seriously affect the country’s future. For the first time, Israel’s right-wing party is seriously discussing the possibility of a political alliance with Islamists, Kommersant writes.

The politician who gets the right to form the government in Israel is the one who secures the support of the parliamentary majority (61 out of 120 mandates). If no one achieves this result, Israel will have to hold its fifth snap elections. The decision on which politician will get the right to form the government will be made by President Reuven Rivlin in early April. The process of creating the coalition could be delayed until May or June, the newspaper says.

According to preliminary data, the alliance "For Netanyahu" led by the Likud party is projected to win 52 mandates, while the anti-Netanyahu alliance is expected to garner 57 mandates provided that the right-wing Zionist party Yamina, linked to the settlement movement, remains in the opposition. The prime minister and his opponents find themselves in a situation when they could secure support only among Arab parties. So far, the participation of Arab parties in Israeli parties has been considered taboo.

"We woke up after the elections and saw that the country's future depends on tenths of a percent of the vote. If Netanyahu still manages to create a government based on far right-wing radical movements with external support from Mansour Abbas, it will still be unstable. Every small element will be able to twist the prime minister’s hands. He will be forced to make concessions," said Andrey Kozhinov, an MP of the outgoing Knesset from the center-right Telem party. His party refused to participate in these elections.

Ksenia Svetlova, an expert of the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, notes that the paradox is that Netanyahu’s far-right government depends on a party, which is based on Islamist ideology. Regardless of whether Netanyahu will need the support of the United Arab List, commonly known as Ra'am, or not, he has created a miracle, she said. "The prime minister has managed to convince his voters that an Islamist party is a normal thing, and is better than the opposition’s left-wing Zionist parties. So, from the viewpoint of political maneuvering and influencing public opinion, the prime minister has achieved significant results. We’ll see whether this will help him preserve his post." The expert stressed that no one in Israel had a clear vision of the situation.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Erdogan vows Turkey will vie for position as global power

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled an updated program of his Justice and Development Party for the next two years. In 2023, Turkey will celebrate the republic’s 100th anniversary and will hold new general elections. By that time, according to the president, Ankara expects to boost its economy and become one of the leading forces in forming the world order. Perhaps, Erdogan’s course for change is setting its sights not only on the world, but on those voters, who have grown weary of the long-standing economic crisis, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.