{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow gains from brokered peace deal and Trump to unleash Iran sanctions

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 11
Explosions seen in the mountains during fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan's forces in Stepanakert, November 1, 2020 AP Photo
Explosions seen in the mountains during fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan's forces in Stepanakert, November 1, 2020
© AP Photo

Media: Karabakh hostilities end with Russia’s mediation

Read also

The second war in post-Soviet history between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended as quickly as it started, Kommersant notes. After six weeks of intense hostilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. In accordance with the agreement, Armenian troops must leave three occupied districts of Azerbaijan. The key provision of the agreement is the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Acting as the guarantor of the peace deal, Moscow has reaffirmed its role as the key mediator of the Karabakh conflict, creating the conditions for the relaunch of the diplomatic process that has stalled for a quarter of a century, the newspaper points out.

Moscow has gotten back its leading role in the South Caucasus with this agreement, and this outcome is quite a triumph for Russia, Editor-in-Chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told RBC. "It was impossible to maintain the status-quo when it became apparent that Armenia could no longer win the armed conflict. Before that, Armenia’s victory had been presumed, but this time, the Azerbaijanis were better prepared, and when you don’t have enough military power, the whole structure built over the past few years falls apart," the expert explained.

While the new model benefits Moscow, Armenia becomes even more dependent on Russia’s presence, Lukyanov stated. The OSCE Minsk Group has basically ceased to exist after this agreement, the experts claimed. The OSCE has not been mentioned in the armistice, and the group’s co-chairs France and the US have not been listed as active participants involved in the preparations for the deal.

The return of a significant chunk of districts bordering Nagorno-Karabakh and a part of the unrecognized republic itself to Azerbaijan has been met with jubilation in Baku. The Armenian public had the opposite reaction: the agreement was seen as a capitulation and a national embarrassment, with PM Pashinyan painted as the one responsible for what happened by the radical opposition, Kommersant notes.

Meanwhile, support for Pashinyan, who was once popular in Armenia, has plummeted. Armenian political analyst Grant Mikaelian noted that the signing of the disadvantageous agreement is not the only mishap of the Pashinyan government. "During Pashinyan’s rule, society has been divided. And it is harder for a divided society to defend itself. Government bodies have been weakened, especially the legal system. There have been no preparations for a war for the past two and a half years, and there has been no development in the relations with its allies: Russia and Iran," the expert told Kommersant.

 

Izvestia: Trump plans to slap new sanctions on Iran before his term ends

Read also
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat

Washington is gearing up to impose a flood of new sanctions against Tehran with the support of Israel and some Gulf nations, Izvestia writes. Namely, the sanctions may cover Iran’s missile program, linked to alleged human rights violations or Tehran’s possible support of terrorist organizations. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who declared his victory in the US presidential election, does not rule out Washington's return to the Iranian nuclear deal. Izvestia takes a look at what Iran can expect under a new US administration.

"The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the 10 weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20," the Axios news portal reported earlier. The US plans to introduce new sanctions every week until Biden’s inauguration.

Trump understands that his strategy has failed and that he lost, Adlan Margoev, an analyst at the Institute of International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), told Izvestia. "However, giving up is not his style, so in the remaining weeks, he plans to make the most of his mandate and make the first few months of the new administration harder. The US sanctions machine is a state within a state, and taking into account the fact that [Iranian] President [Hassan] Rouhani plans to resign in the summer of 2021, the Biden administration will not have time for a quick return to the JCPOA," the expert said.

The Biden administration may go back to diplomatic bargaining between Tehran and Washington, Head of the Center for North American Studies at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) Viktoria Zhuravleva told the paper. "The position of the Democratic Party fundamentally differs from the position of the Trump administration and the Republican Party on the whole. Obama didn’t promote this Iranian deal for nothing. The Democratic Party thinks that this deal was of fundamental importance, that it was the basis for building relations between the US and Iran. Trump understands that the Democrats will try to get the deal back, and right now, he is trying to complicate this process as much as he can," she explained.

She added that so far, it is hard to say whether Trump will have time to damage the difficult relations between Washington and Tehran even further. "The pressure from his administration will be pushed to the maximum. Will Biden be able to fix it? Definitely not immediately and definitely not quickly: but if Biden sends certain signals to Iran right now, they will understand that what is happening is temporary, and they will have a different reaction to the new sanctions," the analyst concluded.

 

Izvestia: EU looks to change its immigration policy after spate of terror attacks

Read also

After a string of terrorist attacks in Europe, the EU has decided to once again revise its approach to immigration and security. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that EU members must radically change the Schengen system, beefing up control of its external borders. The European Commission told Izvestia that Schengen reform is definitely necessary. In this regard, the EU is working on a new strategy that will determine how the system will work in the future, with its outline set to be announced in December.

Sources in the European commission told Izvestia that the Schengen zone is one of the greatest achievements of the EU, and it is in the EU’s shared interest to maintain its integrity and the functionality without introducing control over its internal borders. However, the Schengen zone has been under growing pressure in recent years due to a number of crises, and it needs to be reformed, the source added.

The source noted that by early December, the European Commission will hold its first forum on the Schengen zone, which will involve members of the European Parliament, interior ministers and other representatives of national governments. The new strategy will include the following elements: increased control and management of external borders; more active cooperation and information exchange between national government bodies, especially the police; mutually linked security systems on the borders; and increased support from EU agencies.

As for immigration reform, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European Parliament, told Izvestia that Brussels had tried to introduce quotas for migrants, with each country having its share, however, some countries, like Hungary and Poland, are strongly against this policy. Some countries want to admit as few migrants as possible, but they don’t say so openly, he told the paper. Besides, the low level of cooperation between the origin countries complicates the process of repatriating those who have been refused entry. The system is running out of steam, and the EU is looking for a solution in a new pact, the French politician concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Top Erdogan official steps down following US election

Read also
Biden pledges in his speech to combat coronavirus, racism, climate change

The resignation of Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak has been met with widespread speculation over the atmosphere in President Erdogan’s government following the outcome of the US election, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Albayrak is Erdogan’s son-in-law, so he held a key position within the government. The Turkish media predicted that the government was likely to undergo other big shake-ups in the future.

Albayrak’s resignation came after Erdogan’s decision to dismiss Murat Uysal from the position of Turkey’s Central Bank governor.

There are several versions regarding the Turkish economy czar’s resignation. One of them is tied to the Turkey’s state bank - Halkbank - which has been accused by the US of violating American sanctions against Iran, fraud and money laundering. "The resignation of the Central Bank chief and the treasury minister may be related to the outcome of the US election," Timur Akhmetov, an Ankara-based expert from the Russian International Affairs Council, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "The previous head of the Central Bank worked at Halkbank, and the investigation into it may reach an active phase under a new administration. The expert does not rule out that Albayrak may be tied to "the Halkbank case" as well.

The Trump administration’s position on Halkbank has been rather sympathetic, the paper notes. During a briefing a couple of years ago, Erdogan claimed that his US colleague had promised to influence his subordinates to end the criminal proceedings against the bank. Nevertheless, in December 2019, a New York court dismissed Halkbank’s motion to suspend the court proceedings.

"There was noticeable discontent in the US over the fact that Ankara was allegedly trying to extend its own political game rules to America’s system, and that there was alleged pressure on the court from Trump," Akhmetov pointed out. "Halkbank may become a means for the Democrats to stage a public smack-down of Erdogan, or at least to put pressure on him," he concluded.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian researchers develop device that can detect virus particles

Read also
COVID-19 situation may get worse in Moscow in coming weeks, mayor says

Russian researchers with the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) have developed a device with the ability to track and detect specific virus particles, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports.

The "Trigger-BIO" detector has shown record sensitivity: in 1-2 seconds, the device is able to detect a virus in the air with the concentration of 10-20 particles per liter. This is about ten times more than the existing devices. Besides, the device can detect any type of virus, bacteria and so on, the paper notes. With its high sensitivity, the machine can send out a signal that can allow people to take swift measures to eliminate the threat.

"The device is based on the phenomenon of luminescence," one of its developers, candidate of physical and mathematical sciences Gennady Kotkovsky told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. "In this case, viruses and bacteria begin to glow under the rays of light-emitting diodes. As a result, we receive emission spectrums of these particles. Each particle has its own spectral print, so technically, we can say what type of virus or bacteria it belongs to, identifying the dangerous microorganism," he explained.

Additional research should be carried out to avoid mistakes during the functioning of the device, with tests held at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, known for developing the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, the device can help organize screening at public places, thereby ensuring safety at civilian and military facilities.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 10
Read more
Aliyev offers apology to Putin over downed Russian helicopter
Azerbaijani President asked to extend his condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and also wished a speedy recovery for the injured pilot
Read more
Hotbed of international terrorism in Syria virtually eliminated, says Putin
According to the Russian president, the level of violence in Syria has dropped substantially, people are returning to civilian life and the UN-sponsored inclusive political process is underway
Read more
Three more Il-76 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
An Il-76 military transport plane delivered officers of the Russian peacekeepers’ command to Armenia earlier on Tuesday
Read more
Kremlin looks forward to building dialogue with next US president, spokesman says
The Kremlin deems it correct to wait for the official results of the presidential elections in the US before congratulating the country's president-elect
Read more
Donbass elections possible after Kiev gets control over Russia border, envoy says
Leonid Kravchuk said, Ukraine is ready to discuss creating conditions for holding local elections in Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin hopes Armenia will perceive Karabakh agreements appropriately
The deal on Nagorno-Karabakh was followed by riots in Yerevan that demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Read more
Tenth plane with Russian peacekeepers departs for Nagorno-Karabakh
A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Protesters in Yerevan break into government building
The aggressive protesters are breaking the doors in the cabinets
Read more
Soldier kills three people at airfield near Russia’s Voronezh
Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of a military unit, according to the source
Read more
Press review: Will Biden undo Trump’s policies and OSCE demands new elections in Belarus
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 9th
Read more
Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst
The current Japanese government has vowed commitment to the policies of the previous Shinzo Abe-led Cabinet, which sought a dialogue with Russia, the expert stressed
Read more
Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin is in excellent health
Read more
Latest radar station arrives for Russian troops in Siberia
The system is capable of finding targets over the wooded moderately rugged terrain and under enemy passive, active or combined jamming
Read more
Karabakh deal meets the interests of Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Aliyev says
He expressed confidence that the agreement would bring peace to the region
Read more
Erdogan calls on Putin to create joint working group on Karabakh, media report
Read more
Gorbachev hopes Biden aims to recover trust between US and Russia
Former President of the USSR is confident that Russia needs good relations with the US, but not "at any cost"
Read more
Hainan Airlines ranks first among Hainan's most profitable companies — report
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Read more
Turkey, Russia to jointly monitor Karabakh ceasefire, Erdogan says
Situation in Karabakh indicates necessity of cooperation between Turkey, Russia, he said
Read more
‘Gross violation of sovereignty’: Putin castigates foreign meddling in SCO member states
Putin described this as an outright challenge to collective security “the ever more frequent attempts at crude intervention in the internal affairs of SCO member-states”
Read more
Russia suggested to US new security equation, says Putin
According to him, this equation "takes into account all factors influencing strategic stability, paying special attention to forces of the so-called first strike, which we believe is totally unacceptable"
Read more
Russia’s nuclear orders portfolio totals around $100 bln, says Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak considers it necessary to approve the comprehensive program for development of equipment, technologies and scientific research in nuclear energy in Russia through 2024 as soon as possible
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Protesters break into Armenian parliament’s session hall
Some protesters are heading to the presidential palace demanding that power in country be handed over to Armenia’s General Staff
Read more
Aliyev promises to punish those responsible for attack on Russian helicopter, says Putin
Russia’s Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9
Read more
Baku posts video of seizing key Karabakh town of Shusha
The video on the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s YouTube channel shows Azerbaijani servicemen hoisting the flag of Azerbaijan over one of administrative buildings in Shusha, the second largest town in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Biden could offer Russia to extend New START for 5 years without preconditions — expert
The expert noted that the Democratic contender was interested in searching for solutions as part of multilateral international formats
Read more
Armenian parliament speaker injured by protesters, prime minister says
Ararat Mirzoyan is undergoing surgery, his life is not under threat
Read more
Putin, Erdogan ready to join efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Earlier the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan insisted that Yerevan should be persuaded to sit at the negotiation table. He pointed out that a permanent solution to that conflict was a key factor for stability in the region
Read more
Karabakh deal stipulates refugees’ return and swap of detainees, Putin says
Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on unblocking all economic and transport ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President said
Read more
Putin: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on deploying Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh
The Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan will remain on the positions they currently hold, Russian President said
Read more
Biden’s win creates conditions for US-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2, says expert
According to the analyst, due to Trump's pressure on the project, Biden will be in a much more comfortable position to demand concessions from the Europeans
Read more
Pashinyan says conflict could have been avoided only if Armenia gave up land near Karabakh
Pashinyan added that the events in Karabakh are a tragedy, noting that he is personally responsible for what happened
Read more
Activists say more than 1,000 people detained in Belarus protests
Members of the opposition protest dubbed March of Popular Power in Minsk on Sunday failed to form a single column
Read more
All Nord Stream 2 project participants appeal against Polish regulator’s decision
On October 7, the Polish regulator UOKiK imposed a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it and demanded termination of agreements made under the project
Read more
Azerbaijan says downed Russian helicopter by mistake
Baku is ready to compensate Moscow for the damages
Read more
Russian cabinet reshuffle: 5 ministers replaced, another deputy PM added
Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, may become the tenth deputy of the prime minister
Read more
President Aliyev maintains schedule exists for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh
He also said that Baku achieved what it had long been seeking - an equal role of Moscow and Ankara in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict
Read more
Nuclear triad makes attempts at blackmailing Russia futile, says Putin
The president said that some of Russia’s weapon systems were far ahead of those at the disposal of other leading military powers
Read more
Armenian PM says signs Karabakh deal based on army’s recommendation
On November 9, Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a statement declaring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry assures it will comply with Nagorno-Karabakh deal
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Protest rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi ending
Protesters have decided to wrap the rally up and gather again on Monday at 18:00 local time
Read more
Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia agree peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian president, Azeri and Armenian armed forces will stay on positions they currently occupy with the Russian peacekeeping contingent being deployed along the line of contact
Read more
Karabakh ceasefire deal stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers — statement
The Russian peacekeepers will be stationed in the region for a period of five years, which may be repeatedly extended for five more years
Read more
Pashinyan says signed statement with Putin and Aliyev on ending war in Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister noted that he made "a very and very hard decision"
Read more
Over 400 Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
The personnel unloaded the aircraft and formed convoys to go to the area of service
Read more
Russian Daniil Medvedev climbs to No. 4 in ATP ranking
The Russian has surpassed Swiss Roger Federer following his Paris Masters victory
Read more
Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan
Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 10
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc concerned over Russian helicopter downed in Armenia
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system
Read more
Russian Navy ship eliminates enemy force with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea drills
The personnel of the ship’s combat information center detected the notional target at sea using the coordinates received, the Black Sea Fleet's press office reported
Read more