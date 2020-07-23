{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: More Russia meddling myths from London and Turkey takes aim at Greece, Egypt

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 23
© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

 

Izvestia: UK blames Russia for attempts to undermine global world order

The United Kingdom has cooked up new accusations against Russia of allegedly trying to interfere in Western countries’ election processes. The British parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee published a report this week claiming that Moscow is not only meddling in British domestic politics, but also is seeking to undermine the rules based international order. Russian officials and experts in turn argue that these Russophobic accusations are far-fetched and believe that this report demonstrates the UK’s attempt to find itself in a changed modern world as well as search for a common enemy with the West, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Kremlin hopes British MPs won’t make unfounded accusations in new security report

According to experts, the British government had shelved the document’s publication for nearly one year and a half because the report mentioned Brexit, thus putting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an unfavorable light. Disinformation, the use of 'trolls' for propaganda campaigns on the Internet and distortions in the coverage provided by Russian state-owned international broadcasters such as RT and Sputnik are on the list of accusations in the 50-page document. However, this report, like a dozen of similar others, lacks one but very important detail - evidence, the paper says.

The British MPs also voiced concerns over Russian businessmen who moved to the UK and many of whom allegedly maintain close relations with Russian authorities although some of them claim to belong to opposition circles. Meanwhile, the authors of the report say that Western countries can effectively counter Russia’s "aggressive action" through joint efforts and "a continuing international consensus" is needed against Moscow.

Program Director of Valdai International Discussion Club Timofei Bordachev notes that this report "reflects what accumulated and happened in British foreign policy, in relations with Russia and the EU - this is the continuation of the UK’s rather chaotic search for its place in the world." According to the expert, currently the United Kingdom is facing serious problems, and many among them are linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the British establishment seeks to bring back the practice used during the confrontation between the West and the Soviet Union. The current international environment is not in favor of the US and its allies, including the UK, so London seeks to take action.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Erdogan goads Greece to spook Haftar’s allies

Turkey is testing Greece’s "red lines" in the eastern Mediterranean region. Athens in turn condemned seismic exploration works by a Turkish vessel near a disputed maritime area as intervention and put its armed forces on standby. In response, Ankara rejected these claims. Experts believe that the Turkish leadership’s moves are linked to the Libyan conflict. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apparently seeks to "test" the reaction of his opponents, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The timing of Turkey’s operation is not a coincidence, said Jalel Harchaoui, a research fellow at the Netherlands-based Clingendael Institute. According to the expert, there is a link between Ankara’s steps and the latest moves of its regional opponent Egypt in the Libyan conflict. In June, Cairo, which supports Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, put forward its initiative to iron out the military crisis in Libya. This month, after understanding that the Turkish-backed LNA opponents are unstoppable, Egypt warned that would send troops to its neighbor to protect regional security.

Ankara’s supposed ‘audience’ is both Greece and Egypt, Harchaoui noted. Athens and Cairo are in talks on the demarcation of an exclusive economic zone in the sea, which runs counter to Turkey’s position along the Mediterranean region’s borders. Ankara seeks to use its confrontational behavior as a way to bully Greece into being flexible in negotiations.

According to the expert, Russia is not expected to react to the maritime dispute. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a strategic decision to directly join a lengthy war in Libya and ensure Haftar’s absolute victory, although there is such an opportunity.

 

Kommersant: Central Asia battles coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 has hit the Central Asian region very hard. Russian military medics, who earlier helped Italy, Serbia, Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, were sent for the first time there. A plane from the Russian Defense Ministry transported doctors and humanitarian assistance consisting of medication and equipment to the tune of 150 mln rubles ($2.1 mln) to Kyrgyzstan. Hundreds of Russian doctors will be working in hospitals in Bishkek and Osh to treat coronavirus patients.

Although average population density in Kyrgyzstan is just 32 people per square kilometer, the coronavirus infection rate started rapidly climbing there, Kommersant writes. To date, more than 29,000 cases and 1,100 deaths have been registered in the country. As a comparison, in Moscow, where the average population density is more than 5,000 people per square kilometer and the population is at least twice as much as in entire Kyrgyzstan, some 600 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has recorded more than 1,000 cases. In June, official statements said that the situation in the Central Asian country was virtually critical.

Read also

Other Central Asian countries are also facing an uphill battle against coronavirus. The first COVID-19 case in the region was registered rather late - only on March 13, but by late June, the situation had sharply deteriorated. By July 22, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan had registered a total of 130,000 cases of the disease. Kazakhstan accounts for more than half of them, tallying up over 76,000 cases. Against this background, the authorities reinstated a national lockdown, which had been in force between mid-March and early May.

The best situation is now seen in Turkmenistan. The republic has not registered a single COVID-19 case. However, the authorities decided to close the main market in the capital in mid-July for sanitary measures and suspended train services until July 23. Cafes and restaurants were also shut down under preventive measures. Citizens were strongly advised to wear masks because of "an excessive amount of dust in the air." Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders, an international NGO, reported that in late March, the Turkmen authorities prohibited journalists to use the world "coronavirus" in publications and withdrew it from special booklets, which the Health Ministry sends to educational institutions, hospitals and offices.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian gold heads out for export, not for reserves

Gold export from Russia in March-May saw an 11-fold surge compared with last spring to $4.2 bln and an 8-fold hike in terms of tonnes due to the increase in prices on precious metal and the Central Bank’s decision to suspend its purchases, according to research by the FinExpertiza international audit and consulting network, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Precious metals - primarily gold - are seen as a traditional safe asset during crises. Over the past years, the Russian Central Bank has been pumping up the share of gold in international reserves, but announced that it would stop purchasing gold on April 1. Experts believe that there are several reasons why the Central Bank stopped buying gold from domestic producers. The share of gold in reserves reached a rather high level (20%) and due to huge demand, the cost of the real metal was significantly higher than on its futures trading. Another possible reason is that the regulator helped producers to earn money.

According to chief analyst at TeleTrade Mark Goykhman, Russia produces nearly 330 tonnes of gold per year (as of 2019) and is ranked third in the world. "It’s impossible to sell that volume on the domestic market," he said. Until April 2020, the Central Bank was the main buyer. As of March 1, 2020, the regulator had 2,290 tonnes in its reserves. However, in the near future, the Central Bank is unlikely to resume massive gold purchases.

"This does not only allow, but also forces gold producers to increase the export of the precious metal. There is no point in restraining their activities in production and export. On the contrary, given the current environment, all parties would benefit. The country receives an inflow of foreign exchange revenues, to some extent partially replacing the decline in revenues from oil and gas. Exporters are significantly improving their sales, income and profits. Accordingly, in the foreseeable future, the sales of the precious metal abroad from Russia are likely to increase," the expert believes.

 

Izvestia: Retail online trade revenues nearly triple in Russia

The coronavirus spread gave a serious boost to developing retail online trade. This May, its volume grew 2.8 times higher than the same period last year, according to Russia’s official statistics. Retailers began actively entering online market. The demand in new domain names (most of them are names of famous brands) grew 60%. Some 37% domain buyers opened Internet shops, while 24% created promo sites, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Moscow online sales turnover in March up by 38%

During the lockdown, Russians got accustomed to online shopping, and accordingly the sales of food and snacks skyrocketed, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s press service said. "If before the coronavirus spread, Internet trade was used as a convenient channel for purchasing large-sized goods, which are rarely in demand, during the pandemic people started actively buying goods on the Internet to satisfy their everyday needs," the ministry explained. However, after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, online sales dropped, it noted.

President of the Association of Internet Trade Companies Artem Sokolov told Izvestia that the coronavirus situation drastically changed the landscape of online trade. "Right in front of our eyes, new forms of delivery were created, unique digital solutions for shopping in one click came into our lives via mobile apps, and the whole world was able to look at distance shopping not only from the point of view of convenience when shopping, but also from the point of view of security," he said. "The most convenient store is not the one located in a separate building, but on a smartphone in a person’s hands." The expert is sure that this trend will remain since millions of people wish to obtain essential necessities without leaving their home. Businesses will invest more resources into cultivating new technologies to satisfy high demand through Internet shopping.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia’s goals for the decade and possible US-led boycott of 2022 Olympics
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 22
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
Russia to reinforce its borders in response to NATO relocation
The deputy foreign minister underscored that Russia’s potential response to the Alliance’s actions will be efficient and less costly
Read more
Russia completes state trials of new Kalashnikov submachine-gun
During the experimental design work, the serial-produced Vityaz-SN submachine-gun was used as the basis to develop the new weapon
Read more
US Navy officer charged with transmitting classified email to Russian national
The charge sheet refers to an incident occurred in January 2019 at or near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska
Read more
Russian, Iranian top diplomats deny Bolton’s allegations about Syria
Bolton alleges that Putin told him during their meeting in the Kremlin in June 2018 that Moscow was not interested in Iran’s presence in Syria
Read more
Lutsk terrorist detained, all hostages alive and free
The operation began with an explosion, the hostages then left the bus
Read more
Russia to install missile attack warning system for Kazakhstan in 2020
The State Duma adopted a bill on Tuesday on terminating an agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of the transfer and the procedure for the further use of the Balkhash station on the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian missile attack warning system
Read more
Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies
Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20
Read more
Crimea’s defense industries will definitely be in demand, says Putin
He underlined that the peninsula is receiving large-scale orders of the military and industrial complex nature
Read more
Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time
The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Four advanced radars shielding Russia’s southern strategic area
The State Duma adopted a bill on Tuesday on terminating an agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of the transfer and the procedure for the further use of the Balkhash station on the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian missile attack warning system
Read more
Aggressive steps by US security agencies against journalists unacceptable, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on competent agencies in the US to treat the press right in accordance with international law and Washington’s commitments in the field of human rights and freedom of mass media
Read more
Press review: Russia’s goals for the decade and possible US-led boycott of 2022 Olympics
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 22
Read more
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Read more
Putin, Greek PM discuss by phone decision on Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia
They emphasized the unmatched cultural, historic and religious significance of that unique World Heritage Site and noted the importance of preserving it as universal heritage
Read more
Russia starts flight tests of new helicopter for Special Operations Forces
As its main specific feature, a Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter employs two side-mounted 12.7mm forward-firing machine-guns
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Over 250 vessels to take part in Navy Day parades in Russia
Naval parades will also take place at the main naval bases of the Russian Fleets
Read more
Two Russian latest nuclear-powered subs to carry hypersonic weapons
Three leading Russian shipyards simultaneously laid down six new ocean-going ships on Monday
Read more
Latest missile frigate enters service with Russian Navy
Project 22350 frigates are long-distance deployment ships and carry precision weapons
Read more
Russian Navy air defense forces shadow German, US spy aircraft over Baltic and Black Seas
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed
Read more
It will take at least 18 months to develop anti-coronavirus vaccine, says Russian expert
According to the expert, the novel virus has come for long and is unlikely to disappear
Read more
Greece sentences 2 Russian sailors to 253 years in prison for migrant smuggling
The Russians pleaded not guilty
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Read more
Russia’s embassy hands note of protest to US over attack on Russian reporters in Portland
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that according to human rights activists, the number of incidents with the press has already surpassed 500. "This year, the United States will evidently top the world ratings in this nomination," he assumed
Read more
Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador
Russia is our priority partner in this sense, Kazem Jalali stressed
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
Read more
St. Petersburg court denies Madonna was fined $1 million
On July 20, Madonna took to Twitter to claim that she had been fined $1 million for supporting gay rights in a speech she delivered in front of her fans during her St. Petersburg concert back in August 2012
Read more
Russian armed forces complete snap combat readiness check
The drills began on July 17
Read more
Ramzan Kadyrov invites US Secretary of State Pompeo to his home village in Chechnya
On July 20, the US Department of State announced introduction of visa sanctions against Chechnya's head
Read more
Over 40 aircraft take part in rehearsal of Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg
Apart from St. Petersburg, the naval parades will be held at the bases of all the Russian Navy’s fleets and flotillas in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk, Vladivostok and at Russia’s Tartus naval facility on the Mediterranean coast in Syria
Read more
Inflated ‘cyber attack’ hysteria won’t hurt Russian economy, finance minister vows
"There are no hackers working for the Russian government, so our government does not consider any actions by hackers, nor does it coordinate them", Anton Siluanov said
Read more
Russia’s first vaccine against novel coronavirus is ready - first deputy defense minister
It was created by military specialists and scientists of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology
Read more
Iranian envoy offers Moscow to create club of states hit by US sanctions
Among its members will be many strong powers with developed economies: Russia, China and Iran, Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Putin approves ratification of protocol to agreement on providing loan to Venezuela
The protocol stipulates changes into a number of terms connected with restructuring of the debt of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Russian Federation, including development of a mechanism that guarantees timely repayment of due funds to Russia
Read more
Press review: UK nixes Hong Kong extradition treaty and Russia to profit from US-China row
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 21
Read more
Putin sacks Governor Furgal due to ‘loss of trust’
Furgal was detained in Khabarovsk on July 9, was transferred to Moscow and indicted on charges of organization of murders and attempted murders
Read more
Libyan crisis in focus of Lavrov's conversation with Egyptian top diplomat
The Russian foreign ministry said both sides confirmed that the situation in that country can be settled only by means of talks involving all Libyan sides
Read more
Russia will find way to respond to US sanctions against Kadyrov, says diplomat
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Monday that the United States was imposing sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights
Read more
US lawmakers approve annual defense bill envisaging sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The document is yet to undergo a complicated process of approval
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Putin hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, Kremlin says
The vaccine has not been certified yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
UN chief concerned over tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan
The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated on July 12, when Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions with use of artillery systems
Read more
US slaps sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov
This designation is due to "Kadyrov’s involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic," the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement reads
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
German businesses working on response to US Nord Stream 2 sanctions — association
The US embassy in Berlin has already started to invite companies for discussions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia
Read more
Press review: Berlin to hit ‘hackers’ with cyber sanctions and Caucasus clash snags Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 20
Read more
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Read more