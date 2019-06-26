Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon

Izvestia: Jerusalem security summit lays groundwork for possible Putin-Trump meeting The long-awaited meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the Osaka-hosted G20 summit is likely to happen. According to Izvestia, this was the main outcome of the consultations held in Jerusalem by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Head of the National Security Council of Israel Meir Ben-Shabbat. Although Patrushev and Bolton have already met and discussed disarmament issues, in this case the Israeli side also joined the dialogue, which led to the decision to create a new format designed to push ahead with resolving the conflict in Syria and hammering out a compromise on Iran’s presence there, the newspaper wrote. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the negotiations as a good start, which will be continued. Nevertheless, judging by the final statements of Patrushev and Bolton, there was no breakthrough, at least not an obvious one. According to the newspaper, the parties still have disagreements, although the one thing that they agreed on was that the meeting would lay the groundwork for talks between Putin and Trump in Osaka. Bolton noted this in particular. A similar position was also expressed by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who noted that the consultations that Jerusalem hosted could be considered part of the preparations for the summit. "Despite the different tone in the statements that came from Jerusalem, it is quite possible to expect certain agreements between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Osaka," Izvestia wrote. According to the newspaper, the issues concerning Israel’s security, among other things, are a rare example when Russia and the United States can reach a consensus. In addition, "Moscow could be the bridge that will connect Washington and Tehran", Izvestia wrote. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO, Pentagon to hash over Iran, post-INF world order A Brussels-hosted conference of NATO member defense ministers set for June 26, will give the alliance a chance to meet new acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper. The acting US Defense Secretary, who replaced Patrick Shanahan, intends to raise the issue of Iran’s policies. However, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the main agenda of the event will be focused on the problems of strategic stability, aggravated by the Russian Federation and the United States not being ready for compromises.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed earlier that the defense chiefs would discuss Russia’s "continuing violations" of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). According to the newspaper, mutual claims by the Russian Federation and the United States on this matter are likely to be among the topics planned for next week’s meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. At the same time, Stoltenberg assured that the military bloc does not intend to deploy ground-based missiles in Europe. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that there is practically no misunderstanding between the United States and Europe over the fate of the INF. Thus, former Director for Russia on the National Security Council Jeffrey Edmonds believes that the disagreement between the Europeans in NATO and the United States regarding the INF Treaty is over, because now NATO supports the US pullout from the deal. He also laid the blame on Moscow for the treaty’s collapse. According to the expert, negotiations on strategic stability will now probably focus on the steps that NATO will need to take once the INF is null and void, which does not mean that NATO will immediately begin to deploy missiles in Europe. The NATO defense chiefs are likely to discuss a possible expansion of the New START Treaty, Edmonds told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Kommersant: Russia may put cork in Georgian wine exports Tensions between Russia and Georgia may not be limited to direct flights being suspended. Kommersant reports that following statements by Russia’s consumer protection watchdog about monitoring the quality of Georgian wine, officials began collecting information from retail chains about the share of Georgian wine in their stocks. According to the newspaper, this could set the stage for introducing a ban on wine imports from Georgia, which currently occupies 17% of Russia’s imports. Restrictions might lead to growth of illegal imports and the closure of some Georgian wineries, experts told Kommersant.

