Kymeta and Isotropic Networks collaborate on next generation flat-panel antenna services

REDMOND, Wash. and LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic, the trusted provider of global internet services offering unrivalled certainty, and Kymeta, the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere, have partnered to conduct over-the-air testing on Kymeta's u7 antenna and next generation antennas.

Testing took place last week in the Seattle area on Isotropic's E115 network. Previous testing took place on the AM2 and G28 satellites on the east coast. The Kymeta u7 antenna was paired with an iDirect X7 satellite router and iQ 200LTE modem, which are optimized for mobility. These successful tests demonstrate the ability of the antenna to operate across multiple satellite networks and beams, and they mark the first time Isotropic's commercial service offering has been delivered immediately following conception.

The Kymeta u7 Ku-band satellite terminal addresses the need for lightweight, low-profile, and high-throughput communication systems on-the-move. The u7 terminal makes connecting to nearly any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform easier and more reliable than ever before.

"The testing we completed with Kymeta has been a revelation to me," said Hank Zbierski, Chief Catalyst and Co-Founder, Isotropic. "I had been waiting for the promises of holographic beamforming and was skeptical about metamaterial technology. These tests have proven, beyond any doubt, that metamaterial science is not something that's in the future—it's deliverable now."

As part of the antenna innovator's development and testing of its next generation antenna, Kymeta will be using bandwidth provided by Isotropic at the Lake Geneva Earth Station and Isotropic's world class network operations center.

"We are very pleased to have partnered with Isotropic to conduct these tests. Isotropic's network is proven to enable robust service delivery on our u7 antenna," said Walter Berger, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Kymeta. "This exercise has proven the seamless connectivity of our revolutionary flat panel antenna technology, and we look forward to our continued work with Isotropic to shape the course of satellite communications in the future."

The Kymeta u7 terminal, with seamless connectivity, is available on Isotropic's network today.

About Isotropic Networks

Isotropic Networks, Inc. (Isotropic) is a global provider of satellite internet services and network management solutions. With the best uptime in the satellite industry, we deliver unrivalled certainty for leaders in high-risk, high-pressure industries including oil and gas, maritime, and enterprise solutions.

Isotropic is built on high standards for troubleshooting and solving technically complex problems with the latest technologies. Our team of highly-trained hardware and software engineers delivers personalized services and solutions that support our clients when and where they need it most—now and into the future.

Isotropic is connecting the planet and continually raising the bar for what satellite connectivity can be.

www.isotropic.network

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, the Kymeta connected platform, and Kymeta connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

www.kymetacorp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080573/KymetaU7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952870/Isotropic_Networks_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Isotropic, Toni Lee Rudnicki, Chief Marketing Guru, +1 (603) 548-5532, tl.rudnicki@isotropic.network; Kymeta, Jill Allen, Sr. Channel Marketing Specialist, +1 (425) 658-8813, jallen@kymetacorp.com