Perm industrial facility comes under attack: 325 drones target Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 325 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters of the Black and Azov seas overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

Damage was reported at an industrial facility in the Perm Region.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the consequences of the attack.

Attack scale

- From 8 p.m. Moscow time on August 20 to 8 a.m. Moscow time on August 21 (5 p.m. GMT on August 20 - 5 a.m. GMT on August 21), air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 325 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, the Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were intercepted over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar and Perm Regions, as well as over Crimea, Udmurtia, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

- More than 30 drones were destroyed overnight in four districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Sixteen Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Perm Region, Governor Dmitry Makhonin said.

Aftermath

- Damage was reported at an industrial facility in the Perm Region, but no one was injured, Makhonin said.

- A man sustained shrapnel wounds in a drone attack in the region. He remains in stable condition.

- A kamikaze drone hit a residential house in the village of Voronok in the Starodubsky district of the Bryansk Region, acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.

- A local resident sustained shrapnel wounds in the blast.

- A man was also injured in a drone attack in the village of Ponurovka in the Starodubsky district.

- All those injured received immediate medical assistance.

- Ukrainian forces used a UAV to strike a multifamily building in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, city Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said. There were no casualty reports.

- A woman and her two-year-old child were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol in the evening, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- The child sustained superficial chest injuries from fragments of roofing slate after debris from a downed UAV landed on the roof.

- The child's mother was also injured by shrapnel.