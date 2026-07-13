Zaporozhye NPP spokesperson slams Ukraine’s attacks on Energodar as escalation

MELITOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s recent attacks on Energodar’s civilian infrastructure, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, are seen as a dangerous escalation, the plant’s spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina said.

"We view these developments as an extremely alarming and dangerous escalation. The frequency of Ukraine’s attacks remains critically high. The city has once again come under attacks in recent days, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries," she told TASS.

On July 10, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Russia’s Kaliningrad. The meeting focused on the situation at the ZNPP. The next day, Ukrainian troops struck a boiler house and a food store in Energodar. On July 12, Ukraine attacked the city again, killing four civilians and wounding seven more. Likhachev described that day as the "bloodiest" one in Energodar. On July 13, Ukrainian troops struck a supermarket in the city.