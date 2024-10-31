Russian, Syrian foreign ministers discuss settlement of conflict in Syria

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh have discussed the situation in Syria and the tasks associated with promoting a comprehensive settlement to the conflict in the region, according to a report from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on issues related to the international and regional agenda in light of the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian and Lebanese conflicts. They discussed the current situation in and around Syria in detail, focusing on the objectives for a comprehensive settlement in the region. Both diplomats emphasized the necessity of adhering to the principles of respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," the ministry stated following the meeting of the senior diplomats on the sidelines of the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that "current issues concerning the further strengthening of Russian-Syrian multifaceted cooperation were taken into account.".