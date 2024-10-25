Russia to elaborate response to shutdown of consulate general in Poland soon — MFA

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia will work out a response to the closure of its consulate general in Poland, it will be prepared in a short time, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One.

"We will respond to this situation as well," Zakharova stated. "The response will be coordinated with all relevant bodies and will be developed, along with other measures, within a relatively short timeframe," she added, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s remarks about Russia’s lack of right to respond to the closure of the consulate general in Poznan.

Earlier, in a conversation with TASS, Zakharova urged Polish diplomats to prepare for a response after Poland’s Foreign Ministry ordered ten employees of the Russian consulate general in Poznan to leave the country following its decision to shut it down. Until then, Poland had three Russian consulates general operating in the country - in Krakow in the south, Poznan in the west, and Gdansk in the north. Three Polish consulates remain open in Russia - in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, and Irkutsk. Additionally, Sikorski did not rule out the potential future expulsion of the Russian ambassador.