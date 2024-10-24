No secret clauses in Russia-North Korea treaty — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea contains no secret provisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists.

"No, the treaty is unclassified, it will be published, it has no addenda. Everything is clearly spelled out there," the senior diplomat said commenting on reports by the Western media that the treaty purportedly contains some secret provisions.

"The days of any secret treaties are long gone," he stressed.