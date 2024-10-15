Ukraine fires 21 munitions, 10 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 15. /TASS/. Ukraine has fired 21 munitions and 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, severely injuring two people, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

In the Belgorod district, 4 munitions in 2 shelling rounds and six UAVs were fired at the settlement of Oktyabrsky, villages of Krasnaya Niva, Krasny Oktyabr, Ustinka and Tserkovny Khutor. Two civilians were wounded. <…> Their condition is assessed by doctors as severe," he wrote.

According to the governor, the Ukrainian armed forces dropped Lepestok anti-personnel mines via drones, destroying a motor vehicle in the area of Krasny Oktyabr. The emergencies services have blocked the road. Furthermore, 4 private houses, 13 passenger cars, two outbuildings, a communication infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline in a household were damaged.

Fifteen munitions and a UAV were fired at the Grayvoronsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts. There were no casualties reported.

Two munitions and three UAVs were fired at 4 settlements in the Shebekino district, with one of them intercepted. A household was damaged.