Putin to speak at BRICS Business Forum on October 18 — presidential aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the BRICS Business Forum to be held in Moscow on October 18, aide to the Russian head of state Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The BRICS Business Forum will be held just in a week, on October 18. This is a large-scale event, where official representatives and representatives of the business communities and the business are taking part; this forum is a constituent part of the BRICS Summit," Ushakov said. The Business Forum will be held in Moscow, he noted.

"The speech of our president is anticipated at the Business Forum and we will also listen to video addresses of heads of certain countries," Ushakov added.