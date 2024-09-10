Putin appoints Ozerov Russian Ambassador to Moldova to replace Vasnetsov

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to rotate Russia’s ambassador to Moldova.

Thus, according to his decrees posted on the portal of legal information, Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was relieved of his duties and Oleg Ozerov was appointed Russia’s new ambassador to that country.

Vasnetsov has been Russian Ambassador to Chisinau since 2018.

Before succeeding Vasnetsov, Ozerov, born in 1958, has been Ambassador at Large and chief of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat.