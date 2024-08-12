NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. Twelve people were killed and 121 wounded, including 10 children, in a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link during a meeting on the situation on the Russian border.

"Twelve civilians were killed, 121 were injured, including 10 children," he said.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. Air raid alerts have been repeatedly declared in the region. As a result of the attack, 12 residents were killed. According to the latest data, 121 people have been injured, including 10 children. Sixty-nine people have been hospitalized, including 17 in serious condition.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the onset of military actions in the Kursk area, the Kiev regime has lost up to 1,610 troops, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers.