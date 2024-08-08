UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Russia calls on the UN agencies concerned to thoroughly study and assess the role of Western special services and Kiev authorities in staging and facilitating terrorist attacks, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"We know firsthand about the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. The Russian delegation has repeatedly provided concrete, fact-based information about the true face of the Kiev regime nurtured by the West, which, on instructions from, under the supervision of and in close cooperation with its handlers from NATO countries, has long used blatantly terrorist methods. We are now witnessing them with our own eyes in the course of the terrorist attack by Ukrainian militants on the Kursk Region, carried out with weapons supplied by the West," Polyansky said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on terrorist threats. "We have repeatedly provided evidence, confirmed by African countries and European law enforcement agencies, such as Europol, that weapons supplied by the Western countries to Ukraine end up in the hands of criminal and terrorist groups in various regions around the world. We call on the specialized experts of the United Nations bodies not to turn a blind eye on this hard fact at least now, but to study and assess in the most thorough manner the role of the Western special services and their Ukrainian underlings in organizing and facilitating terrorist attacks."

Polyansky also noted that Western countries "not only avoid criticizing but, in fact, justify" Kiev's terrorist actions, including the Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk Region.

"A real terrorist alliance," he stated.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared in region. As a result of artillery bombardments and UAV attacks at least five residents of the Kursk Region were killed, and more than 30 people, including 9 children were injured; 34 injured people, including 5 children, are being treated in hospitals. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region.

The Defense Ministry has said that over the past 24 hours, the battle group North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the Ukrainian forces’ advance and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 660 troops and 82 armored vehicles since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region.