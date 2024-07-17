Russia forced to protect its reporters abroad under ‘eye for an eye’ principle — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia has to act under the ‘eye for an eye’ principle in response to the disgusting aggressive measures that the West applies against Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after his visit to the US within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

The foreign minister pointed out that, when Western states started to expel Russian journalists and shut down entire reporter bureaus, Russia initially refrained from reciprocal actions.

"I had this position: we should not act like them, we must maintain our principles - the OSCE principles, by the way," he noted. "But then it came to truly disgusting steps, mindless, aggressive ones, and we have to act ‘eye for an eye’ now."

In conclusion, Lavrov assured the attending reporters that Russia is just as concerned about the freedom of speech and expression of opinions as everyone else.

"I wish you success in your difficult job, dear colleagues, and I hope that there will be as few bans on your profession as possible," he underscored.