Lavrov sees his visit to UN as useful, says many countries share Russia’s approach

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who as chairman of the UN Security Council presided over several meetings of the organization, called his visit to New York productive, and said that many countries share Russia’s approaches.

"We hardly expected that we would be able to reach agreement on most issues, given the tensions existing now on the international stage and the way relations between the collective West and the world majority are developing. But nevertheless, although we were under no great illusions, I think it was a very useful conversation. At least, the overwhelming majority of participants agreed that the issue does exist, there are problems, and many expressed assessments that coincide with our vision of an objectively emerging multipolar world order, which we laid out in my speech," he said at a news conference at the UN following his participation in the Security Council meetings as its chairman.

"And the second conclusion is that for sure this discussion will continue, as there is interest in it, and it is rising. We will actively support this interest, we will organize additional discussions on this issue, not only in the UN, but also in other multilateral platforms, including such a platform as the G20, of course, in such group as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and in our communication with regional organizations in Asia, Africa and Latin America," the minister went on to say.

Lavrov added that the open debates held on Tuesday involved not just UN Security Council members, but all delegations willing to take part.

"The first question that we brought before the open debates yesterday was about conceptual basis for international relations, about multilateralism and multipolarity. And we highlighted that the post-WWII system based on the central role of the United Nations is being gradually eroded," he said.