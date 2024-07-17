Russia calls for comprehensive ceasefire in Middle East conflict — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. A lasting and blanket ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can help ensure the release of hostages as well as humanitarian access to all those affected and in need, Chairman of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

"We call for a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire which will make possible the release of 120 Israeli hostages and about 9,500 Palestinians, who have been arbitrary arrested since October 7," he said outlining Russia’s principled position on the conflict resolution. "We call for safe and adequate humanitarian access to all those affected and in need."

The top diplomat emphasized that Russia condemns "the October 7 terrorist attack which nevertheless can be exploited as an excuse for Israel’s current moves and for undermining the very idea of establishing a Palestinian state."

Lavrov reaffirmed "the key mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a unique body to help Palestinians in occupied territories and in neighboring Arab countries."

"We insist on an immediate end to illegal settlement activities," he added.

"The resolution of these pressing tasks might create conditions to get back to peace talks based on the universally recognized legal groundwork for the sake of establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian state co-existing in peace and security with Israel," the top Russian diplomat concluded. "Only then will the historic injustice against the Palestinian people and their fundamental right to self-determination be rectified.".