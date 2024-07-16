Russian foreign minister meets with Bahraini counterpart in New York

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It is good to have a yet another opportunity to coordinate our positions," Lavrov said ahead of the meeting.

He also noted that Russia and Bahrain continue to actively develop their cooperation following the recent visit to Russia by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The documents that were signed during that period brought bilateral cooperation to a new level, he added.