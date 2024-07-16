Lavrov says US demands absolute obedience from its allies

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The US demands unquestioning obedience from its allies, even when it goes against their national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Let's be frank: Far from all the states represented in this hall recognize the key principle of the UN Charter, which is the sovereign equality of all states. The US declared its pre-eminence long ago, through the mouths of its presidents. This also applies to Washington's relations with its allies, from whom it demands unquestioning obedience, even when it goes against their national interest," he said in his capacity as UN Security Council chairman.

Lavrov made the statement at a ministerial-level debate on "Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order."

The minister said the most important components of international law - the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions - are interpreted by the collective West in a "distorted and selective" manner, depending on the directives coming from the White House.

"And many Security Council resolutions are completely ignored. Among them are Resolution 2202, which approved the Minsk agreements for Ukraine, and Resolution 1031, which endorsed the Dayton Peace Agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina, based on the principle of equality of the three constituent peoples and two entities," the minister said.

"In the last century, George Orwell, in his novel Animal Farm, had already foreseen the essence of the rules-based order: 'All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.' If you carry out the will of the hegemon, everything is permitted to you. But if you dare to start defending your national interests, you will be declared an outcast and subjected to sanctions," the minister said.