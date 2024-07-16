Kremlin uncertain as to what Zelensky means by 'second peace summit'

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not yet understand what Vladimir Zelensky has in mind when he speaks of the "second peace summit," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on Zelensky’s remarks that Russian representatives should participate in the next summit on Ukraine, Peskov told the Zvezda TV channel: "The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So one must understand first what he (Zelensky - TASS) has in mind."

The Kiev-initiated forum on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15-16. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the summit communique. Russia was not invited. Most UN delegates did not attend either.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the conference as a total failure as she argued that "get-togethers" like this do nothing to bring a lasting peace.