Western weapons are uncapable against Russian glide bombs

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Western weapons are incapable against Russian glide bombs, pilot of a Su-34 bomber said.

"As for today, the adversary cannot down our bombs. Neither Patriot nor Gepard (air defense systems) can down glide bombs. They horrify them," he told Rossiya-1 TV channel.

A defense industry source said FAB-3000 bombs can hit targets at a distance of 50-60 kilometers. "The glide bomb actually flies by a ballistic trajectory. FAB-250 and 1500 fly to 60-70 kilometers. The distance of FAB-3000 varies depending on the release speed and altitude. I believe it is 50-60 km as the bomb is heavier," he said adding the bomb is "a very powerful three-ton weapon."

FAB-3000 with a universal gliding and correction module has a hit precision of ten meters. It carries 1,400 kg of TNT, the pilot said.

"The module gave a second life to archaic munitions such as FAB-3000 and all free-falling bombs. The module is simple and provides a high precision," he said.