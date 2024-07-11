Russia’s response to deployment of US missile in Germany to be harsh, adequate — lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s response to deployment of US missiles in German will be harsh and adequate, Federal Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"I hope that it will not happen, because Russia’s response will be harsh and adequate. This is simply unacceptable. If we raise all post-War documents, Germany has no right at all to accommodate weapons of this kind, according to the signed agreements," the senior lawmaker said.

According to the joint US-German statement, the US will begin deploying tis new long-range missiles in Germany in 2026 and these missiles will have longer range than the one deployed anywhere else in Europe. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US plans increase the probability of an arms race and may lead to an uncontrollable escalation.