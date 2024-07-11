{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian intel chief slams media accusations of Russia meddling in US election as 'lies'

"Similar lies came out in 2020 from a number of the United States’ institutions," Sergey Naryshkin pointed out

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin slammed as "lies" Western media accusations that Russia allegedly intends to meddle in the upcoming US presidential election.

Reuters reported earlier that US intelligence has data indicating that Russia intends to influence voters in the United States ahead of the country's presidential election this fall.

"Similar lies came out in 2020 from a number of the United States’ institutions about [Russia’s] alleged influence on the outcome of the presidential election in favor of one of the candidates," he told journalists.

"Today, we have the '2024-Version' of such lies. I ask you to treat it as such," he added.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesSergey Naryshkin
NATO summit’s documents show that West stands against supporting peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that "the North Atlantic Alliance is an instrument for confrontation and not a tool for security provision"
Read more
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Read more
NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its 'greatest risk' — secretary-general
Jens Stoltenberg thinks that Russia’s victory will embolden "authoritarian leaders in Iran, in North Korea and China"
Read more
NATO accuses Russia of ‘aggressive hybrid actions’ against allies — declaration
According to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, "these include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations at Allied borders, instrumentalisation of irregular migration, malicious cyber activities, electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and malign political influence, as well as economic coercion"
Read more
Military aid to Ukraine not among NATO members’ responsibilities — Hungarian minister
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary did not intend to take part in the alliance’s mission to coordinate military aid and train soldiers for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Kremlin spokesman describes Kiev hospital strike as 'PR stunt built on blood'
"Clearly, the air defense missile was used incorrectly, which is why it hit the children’s hospital," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
BRICS forum irritates US, makes it jealous — Russian upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that currently, 24 countries are in line to take part in BRICS
Read more
NATO members agree to provide Ukraine with 40 bln euros in military aid in 2025
The declaration stated that the Alliance affirmed its determination to support Kiev in building a force that’s allegedly capable of defeating Russia today and deterring it in the future
Read more
Russia ready to consider Iran as mediator for Ukraine, if asked — MFA
"So far we have not received any such signals from our Iranian friends," Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Hungary, Turkey call for conference on Ukraine with Russia’s participation
Orban described his meeting with Erdogan in Washington as "peacekeeping mission 4.0"
Read more
Kiev should take realistic position for talks with Russia — senior diplomat
"What is now being suggested by the Ukrainian authorities, which are under external administration, is certainly not the foundation for any serious talks," Andrey Rudenko stressed
Read more
NATO to continue policy of nuclear deterrence — NATO summit declaration
Apart from that, NATO has pledged to stay committed "to taking all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety, and security of the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence mission"
Read more
State Duma approves law on progressive personal income tax scale
According to the law, the personal income tax rate will remain 13% for citizens with revenues up to 2.4 mln rubles ($27,450)
Read more
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Read more
Strong earthquake hits Philippines’ coast
No damage or casualties have been reported
Read more
Russia, India ready to cooperate within Greater Eurasian Partnership — Russian MFA
According to Marat Berdyev, the two countries are engaged in an intensive dialogue on this issue
Read more
Lithuania fines Payeer 8.2 mln euro for circumventing sanctions against Russia
According to the decision of the International Sanctions Implementation Commission, the company is obliged to pay another 1.06 mln euro for money laundering
Read more
Next 2 months of special op to be most 'dramatic,' Hungary’s Orban believes
The Hungarian prime minister believes that Europe must come up with a peace initiative without waiting or the US
Read more
Putin to attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg
The central topic of the forum will be "The Role of Parliaments in the Strengthening of Multipolarity for Fair Global Development and Security"
Read more
Two hospital buildings in Lugansk area hit by Ukrainian strikes — officials
LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said that employees of the regional Health Ministry are working at the scene of the shelling
Read more
Russia, China consistently defend their right to sovereign development — official
A joint meeting of the two committees will be held in the State Duma on Thursday
Read more
Hungarian PM to meet with Trump in Florida on Thursday — agency
One of the agency’s sources said that the former US President had not asked the Hungarian Prime Minister to lay a basis for any peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
DPR head stresses strategic importance of liberating Chasov Yar
The Pokrovsk area is another important one, Denis Pushilin noted
Read more
NATO says its Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Poland is operational
A new US ballistic missile defense site is located in Redzikowo
Read more
NATO sees no imminent military threat from Russia — Stoltenberg
It is reported that Russia is now fully preoccupied with the war against Ukraine
Read more
Regime change in Kiev may foster peace talks, Medvedev says
The politician points out that even if Kiev, which has rejected the initiative, eventually accepts Russia’s conditions, Moscow should remain cautious
Read more
Budapest hands over to Kiev plan of actions on bilateral cooperation — Hungary’s minister
"It is obvious that we have a different view on the possible ceasefire and the launch of peace negotiations," Peter Szijjarto stated
Read more
Israel says it wrapped up two-week operation in Gaza City’s Shejaiya area
The Israel Defense Forces said it "destroyed eight underground tunnels" that radicals used to store weapons and communications equipment
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Russian Communist leader sees US heading for civil war amid fierce presidential race
"It's hard to know what to make of what’s going on with Biden and Trump now," Gennady Zyuganov stressed
Read more
NATO countries to develop recommendations on policy toward Russia — declaration
The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington calls Russia a threat to the alliance in the long-term perspective, since Moscow "is rebuilding and expanding its military capabilities"
Read more
EU countries reprimand Hungary for PM’s visits to Russia, China
Several EU ambassadors warned of "practical consequences" for Hungary if Orban continued to pursue his current path
Read more
Pre-order of new Samsung smartphones and smartwatches opens in Russia
The company's new line-up includes foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro headphones, as well as Galaxy Watch7 smartwatches
Read more
Hungary believes Trump would be able to push Russia, Ukraine to talks — Foreign Minister
"We believe that peace will be given a chance in case of Trump’s victory," Peter Szijjarto added
Read more
China’s trade with Russia fully complies with WTO rules — Chinese embassy
China strictly controls its exports of dual use products, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu said
Read more
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Read more
Russia-North Korea alliance shifts balance of power in region — Foreign Ministry
"The consequences of this step, which we have jointly taken, have yet to be analyzed," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added
Read more
Russian envoy calls UN response to missile incident in Kiev 'double standards'
"When something happens in Ukraine, UNSG and his spokesman are rushing to condemn Russia right away," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Talks on Ukraine apparently conducted without Biden administration — US journalist
Seymour Hersh also said that "it also is not clear what the future holds for Volodymyr Zelensky, the reportedly dispirited president of Ukraine."
Read more
NATO says doesn’t want confrontation with Russia, ready to maintain communication
Wherein, the NATO leaders condemned "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and coercive nuclear signalling, including its announced stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus
Read more
Russia hopes to sign partnership pact with Iran soon — Foreign Ministry
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, many summits have been held over the past few years; as a result, "Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends" for Russia
Read more
NATO’s increasing role in Ukraine conflict dangerous, irresponsible — Orban
The alliance "seems to be moving away from its original purpose, behaving more and more like a war organization," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Russia and Mozambique sign cooperation program in geology for 2024-2027
The third meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Mozambique was held on Wednesday in the capital of the African country, Maputo
Read more
Russia-North Korea treaty a warning to backers of military solution to Korean issue — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko recalled that a similar agreement was concluded between China and North Korea back in 1961
Read more
Over 700 foreigners accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side — Russia’s investigative agency
Russia’s Investigative Committee has recently submitted criminal cases for convicting in absentia five more mercenaries from Australia, Algeria, the United States and Latvia, it said
Read more
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Read more
Repairs on Russia’s aircraft carrier where FSB foiled terror act proceed in normal mode
The FSB press office reported earlier on Wednesday that the security agency had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit a terror attack on the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk
Read more
NATO says concerned over deepening strategic partnership between Russia, China
"The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington says
Read more
Rostec designs neuro network for optical drone detectors
The neuro network switches the jamming system into an automatic regime, it noted
Read more
Russia expects nothing from NATO summit, its decisions to seek escalation — MFA
Andrey Rudenko indicated that Moscow would take every measure possible to ensure security in the wake of the decisions that are expected to be adopted at the NATO summit
Read more
Russian ambassador sees NATO leaders whipping up war hysteria at Washington summit
Anatoly Antonov accused NATO member countries of following the path of escalation and, de facto, paving the way to WWIII, being driven by despair over their inability to defeat Russia using Ukraine as "a battering ram"
Read more
Orban asks Erdogan to support his Ukraine peace mission
Earlier, the Hungarian government expressed support for Turkey’s efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, including restoring the grain deal
Read more
US’ plan to deploy missiles in Germany could spark dangerous confrontation — Russian envoy
According to the Washington-Berlin joint statement, published earlier, in 2026, the United States will begin to deploy weapons in Germany with a range exceeding that of anything currently available in Europe
Read more
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
Read more
NATO summit announces establishment of security assistance mission for Ukraine
As follows from the declaration, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine will operate in NATO member countries and will "support Ukraine’s self-defense in line with the UN Charter"
Read more
Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon
In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Read more
Kiev rejects Orban as mediator for Ukrainian conflict
According to Mikhail Podolyak, Viktor Orban did not receive a mandate from the EU to play this role, and Hungary does not have "the tools to influence global processes"
Read more
Abbas Araghchi expected to become Iranian foreign minister
The sources told the news agency that Araghchi is already serving as Pezeshkian’s foreign policy advisor
Read more
NATO claims that Russia’s ties with North Korea, Iran affect Euro-Atlantic security
The declaration accuses North Korea and Iran of "fuelling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine by providing direct military support to Russia"
Read more
NATO says Ukraine is on 'its irreversible path' to membership in alliance
"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington reads
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three US-made Hawk missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Planned deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine prove US leads 'war gang' — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, the White House press service issued a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the US, saying that the Western countries planned to provide Ukraine with squadrons of F-16 fighter jets
Read more
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russian prosecutors designate the Moscow Times newspaper as undesirable
The Moscow Times is based in Amsterdam and operates as a news website in Russian and English
Read more
Ukraine not to join NATO while special military operation underway — Polish president
Ukraine applied to join NATO on a fast-track basis in September 2022, and was assured at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July 2023 that it would be admitted if the necessary conditions were met
Read more
FSB foils terrorist attack on Russian aircraft carrier plotted by Ukrainian intel
Ukraine’s special services sent components for assembling an explosive incendiary device to the Russian serviceman via a delivery company, the FSB said
Read more
Potential US move to drop support for Taiwan to affect guarantees for others — expert
Andrey Kortunov pointed out that Washington maintained ties with Taipei not only for historical reasons but also because of its economic interests
Read more
Idea to shoot down missiles over Ukraine could cause escalation — White House
"I’ll let the Polish government speak to its self-defense needs and its self-defense policies," John Kirby said
Read more
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Read more
Russia has evidence of Metabiota’s work in Africa in US government’s interests — top brass
The available financial and scientific documents testify to the company’s activity on the territory of Africa - in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa
Read more
Russia 'cleverly' adapts to challenges during special operation — senior NATO commander
Christopher Cavoli said NATO member countries and the alliance are intensely studying the lessons of the military conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Volchansk will soon be trapped in a pocket — Russian lawmaker
As the State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky noted, despite the fact that it is a small city, it is heavily fortified
Read more
Trump invites Biden to hold another debate this week
However, he said this time the debates should be "man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred"
Read more
Russia’s union with North Korea changes balance of power in region — diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June yielded the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries
Read more
FACTBOX: Bus crash in Udmurtia
The preliminary cause of the accident is the departure of a passenger car on the oncoming lane, the Directorate for Traffic Safety reported
Read more
BP expects global oil demand to decline to 75 mln bpd by 2050
According to the company's analysts, the use of alternative fuels for ground transportation will increase, especially the use of electric motors
Read more
US to ship bombs to Israel under project previously on hold — WSJ
The weapons "are in the process of being shipped," the newspaper said
Read more
Russian president to attend BRICS parliamentary conference in St. Petersburg — lawmaker
"The very fact that our forum will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will address the participants of the parliamentary forum, underscores the significance of this event," Valentina Matviyenko said
Read more
Turkey not to let Black Sea become battlefield — top brass
Turkey has repeatedly stated that it adheres to the Montreux Convention, which was signed in 1936
Read more
Over 60% Russian companies not finding analogs to foreign firewalls — research
Low fault tolerance is the main problem of domestic NGFW, almost two thirds of respondents said
Read more
Russian intel learns US looking for Zelensky’s successor
However, the agent notes that the Americans and the Europeans would like Zelensky to retain his post for now because "he is crucial for the war financing schemes that make big money for both the Kiev regime’s officials and Western arms manufacturers"
Read more
Situation around Taiwan can 'potentially explode,' Russian deputy foreign minister says
According to Andrey Rudenko, so far, "all countries, directly involved in this ongoing conflict, show restraint and unwillingness to escalate the situation further than where it is today"
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Read more
Russia declassifies intel about France’s plans to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that Paris was already preparing to send some 2,000 troops to Ukraine
Read more
Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka
According to Sergey Prokopenko, first deputy speaker of the DPR’s parliament, efforts are being made to identified the dead people and find their relatives
Read more
China opposes inciting new Cold War — embassy
The NATO countries said in the final declaration of their summit in Washington on July 10 that China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as cut off exports of dual-use goods to Russia
Read more
Hungarian PM’s trip to Moscow violates EU laws — legal service
"This was a political mistake to go to Moscow," European Council President Charles Michel told the newspaper
Read more
Several companies of draftees from among prison inmates pulled to Kharkov
According tо Andrey Marochko, a military expert, they are currently undergoing combat training under strict supervision
Read more
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
Read more
Clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians in West Bank
The news outlet reported that the Israeli military opened chaotic fire on local residents
Read more
Canada to provide $367 mln package of military aid to Ukraine
According to the National Post newspaper, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce this aid package at the NATO summit in Washington
Read more
Press review: Putin, Modi wrap up talks in Moscow and NATO summit to let Kiev down
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 10th
Read more
West plans to provide Ukraine with 'squadrons' of F-16 fighter jets — joint statement
According to the document, the Western coalition intends to support the aircraft sustainment and armament
Read more
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US forces destroy two Houthi drones, one unmanned surface vessel in Red Sea
According to CENTCOM, these unmanned vehicles posed a treat to US, coalition and merchant ships in the region
Read more
Western diplomats call for launching talks with Moscow to prevent further losses for Kiev
The diplomats emphasized "the desirability, even urgency, of a negotiated peace, not least for the sake of Ukraine itself"
Read more
Poland not to down missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s consent — Defense Ministry
Previously, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the US is skeptical about the idea of intercepting missiles travelling over Western Ukraine from Polish territory
Read more
Taylor Swift concert in Switzerland registers on Richter Scale — SED
The service clarified that the seismic data could not be used to conclude whether Taylor Swift "generates more or less enthusiasm" than other performers or sporting events
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Read more
Russia’s Piranha FPV drone, fixed-wing drones work together in special military operation
"A fixed-wing UAV can simultaneously carry our drones, drop them and work as a repeater, meaning the signal goes to it and then from it to the drones," a representative of the Simbirsk Design Bureau said
Read more