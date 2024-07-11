Russian intel chief slams media accusations of Russia meddling in US election as 'lies'

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin slammed as "lies" Western media accusations that Russia allegedly intends to meddle in the upcoming US presidential election.

Reuters reported earlier that US intelligence has data indicating that Russia intends to influence voters in the United States ahead of the country's presidential election this fall.

"Similar lies came out in 2020 from a number of the United States’ institutions about [Russia’s] alleged influence on the outcome of the presidential election in favor of one of the candidates," he told journalists.

"Today, we have the '2024-Version' of such lies. I ask you to treat it as such," he added.