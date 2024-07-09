Russia, India sign 15 joint documents during Indian premier’s visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India signed a total of 15 documents Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on its website.

Among them is a joint statement of the leaders on developing strategic areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030, as well as a joint statement following the 22nd Russia-India: Enduring and Expanding Partnership annual summit.

In addition, memorandums of understanding were signed, including between the Russian Economic Development Ministry and India’s Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), and between the Russian Federal Service for State Registration and India’s national mapping service.

Along with a number of other documents, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed memorandums of understanding with India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, and with Poly Medicure Limited (Polymed).

The Indian leader visited Russia on a two-day visit between July 8 and 9. He held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Monday, Putin received Modi at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. On Tuesday, the two delegations held official negotiations. Also, the two leaders visited the VDNKh exhibition center to see Russia’s advancements in nuclear technology.