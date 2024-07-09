Kremlin spokesman describes Kiev hospital strike as 'PR stunt built on blood'

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The incident with a Ukrainian air defense missile hitting a children’s hospital in Kiev is an PR stunt built on blood, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It’s kind of a PR stunt, actually, a PR stunt built on blood," Peskov said, commenting on the strike. "Clearly, the air defense missile was used incorrectly, which is why it hit the children’s hospital," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on July 8, the Russian Armed Forces had carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense facilities and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia, hitting all designated targets. Russia’s top brass dismissed as untrue Ukrainian allegations that a Russian missile strike deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure as they said images and footage from the site of the attack showed a Ukrainian air defense missile crashing into the health facility. The ministry emphasized that "the Kiev regime has been throwing such tantrums for years, each time ahead of a get-together (summit) of its NATO sponsors."

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has announced that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday where Moscow will present evidence refuting Kiev's allegations that Russia hit the hospital.