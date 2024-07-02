Kremlin has no comment about potential talks between Syria, Turkey in Baghdad

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no comment about possible talks between Syria and Turkey on normalization of relations, which they allegedly plan to hold in Baghdad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, a government source told the Al Watan newspaper about plans to hold the talks, noting that Damascus had asked Moscow and Baghdad to be present at the negotiating table as well.

"So far we have nothing to report to you on this matter," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Syria in June said it was ready for initiatives aimed at improving relations with Turkey if they did not challenge the sovereignty of Damascus over Syrian territory. Ankara stated that it does not plan to interfere in internal Syrian affairs.

Syria and Turkey severed relations in March 2012. Ankara provided support to armed Syrian opposition, which are now based in Idlib province.