EU imposed sanctions against Novorossiya Railways — document

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions against the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Novorossiya Railways, according to the decision of the Council of the European Union published in the Official Journal of the EU.

As noted in the document, the purpose of Novorossiya Railways is "to create alternative transport links, which can then be used to transport, among others, military materiel."

Sanctions were also imposed against Russia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot and the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (part of Global Ports), which allegedly supplied ammunition from the DPRK to Russia.

On June 24, the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which envisages restrictions on 116 Russian individuals and legal entities. The EU also introduced sanctions on the exports of dual-use items and technologies against 61 firms from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.