Russia to respond to 14th EU sanction package — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow will thoroughly analyze the European Union's new anti-Russian sanctions and take retaliatory measures, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media in response to a TASS question.

"All these newly-announced measures will be thoroughly studied and retaliatory measures that we find necessary will be taken," he said.

"The EU is following the path of political, economic and military escalation in defiance of the impact on its own economy, the well-being of its people and security," Grushko stated.

On June 24, the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which envisages restrictions on 116 Russian individuals and legal entities. The EU also introduced sanctions on the exports of dual-use items and technologies against 61 firms from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.