Ukraine fires about 170 munitions at Belgorod Region in one day — governor

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 169 munitions at the Belgorod Region during the day, injuring two people, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

The Grayvoronsky district was shelled the most.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Sovkhozny, as well as the villages of Golovchino, Kozinka, Bezymeno, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and Spodariushino were attacked with 16 UAVs and 80 munitions during ten shelling episodes. Damage was done to seven private houses, one outbuilding, a garage, two cars and power lines," Gladkov wrote.

According to him, a man was injured in the village of Golovchino as a result of a drone attack. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 with a shrapnel wound to his leg. A woman was injured as a result of shelling in the town of Shebekino. She received shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs and chest, and was also taken to the hospital. Doctors assessed her condition as moderately severe.

An emergency power outage occurred in the Belgorod district after the attacks. "The villages of Oktyabrsky, Malinovka, Politotdelsky, Bekhlevka, Otradnoye, Krasny Oktyabr, Varvarovka, Solovyevka, Tolokonnoye, Petrovka, Veselaya Lopan, Dolbino, Golovino, the farms of Ugrim and Vodyanoy are temporarily out of power. Emergency crews are dealing with the situation," Gladkov wrote.